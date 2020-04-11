Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 17:57 IST
PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on April 11, Saturday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis:

PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on April 11, Saturday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis: 1. VIRUS-HOLIDAY-CHILDREN -- DEL7 New Delhi: From Agra's petha to Mathura's peda, train journeys have a completely different meaning to children, who count not just the stations during their travel but also the regional delicacies they offer. . 2. VIRUS-GENEROUS INDIA -- DEL15 New Delhi: The devastating impact of coronavirus crisis was evident in the pictures – hordes of homeless migrant workers on long marches back to their villages; many urban slum dwellers, living on the edges of the society in normal times, left destitute, clamouring for food. But it has not been all gloom and doom. .

3. VIRUS-SCOURING FOR FOOD -- DEL22 Ghaziabad: Once pulsating with the shrill cries of fruit sellers, pleas of beggars and unending footfalls of shoppers, the Vaishali market is today a ghost town. Its multitude of stores selling almost everything from daily essentials to high-end electronics are shuttered and silent. . 4. VIRUS-IIT-STETHOSCOPE -- DEL8 New Delhi: A team at the Indian Institute of Technology of Bombay (IIT-B) has developed a "digital stethoscope" that can listen to heart beats from a distance and record them, minimising the risk of healthcare professionals contracting the novel coronavirus from patients. .

5. RJ-VIRUS-GIVE UP SOMETHING -- DEL18 Jaipur:  In these tough times, please try to give up something. It could be your lunch, or the ice cream you crave for every evening, or that extra two minutes you spend in the shower. . 6. TR-LOCKDOWN-BORDER VILLAGES -- CAL6 Sonamura (Tripura): There is little food left at home, and no monetary aid or medical assistance on the horizon. They cannot even afford to fall sick amid the COVID- 19 lockdown. .

7. WB-LOCKDOWN-MUSIC -- CES4 Kolkata: Musicians from West Bengal have taken the online route to provide mental succour to people during the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. . 8. GA-LOCKDOWN-LIQUOR -- BES3 Panaji: Even as liquor stores in Goa downed their shutters amid the COVID-19 lockdown, locals are increasingly opting for traditional hurrack as a substitute for their beer and brandy. .

9. MH-LOCKDOWN-BABY-- BES5 Mumbai: Doctors are considered second to God and this came true for a newborn in the neighbouring Alibaug town, who was taken to a neonatal facility on a doctor's two-wheeler when he developed respiratory problems just minutes after his birth. . 10. KL-VIRUS-HOUSEBOATS-- MES10 Alappuzh: Houseboats, much sought after by tourists for cruising across the backwaters, are likely to double up as COVID-19 isolation wards in Alappuzha district in Kerala, if the need arises. .

11. VIRUS-UK-INDIA-MEDICINE -- FGN35 London: The UK will receive a first batch of 3 million paracetamol packets from India by Sunday as it expressed gratitude to the Indian government for approving this "important shipment" after New Delhi lifted its export ban amid the coronavirus pandemic. . 12. VIRUS-US-INDIANS-DEATHS -- FGN27 Washington: More than 40 Indian-Americans and citizens of India have reportedly lost their lives due to the deadly coronavirus and the number of those having tested positive for the dreaded disease is likely to have crossed 1,500, according to community leaders in the US, now the global COVID-19 hotspot. .

PTI RT RT. .

