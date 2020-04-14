PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on April 14, Tuesday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis: 1. VIRUS-COVID-LD TESTS -- DEL114 New Delhi: As the world is reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic, medical terminologies like rapid antibodies test, RT-PCR test, hotspots and containment zones have come into focus. . 2. VIRUS-LOCKDOWN-LOOKING BACK -- DEL123 New Delhi: The first 21 days of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown saw a spike of about 10,000 COVID-19 cases and over 320 deaths since March 25, and though the jury may still be out on the success of the unprecedented measure billed as world's biggest shutdown, many medical experts feel India would have been far worse without it. .

3. LOCKDOWN-EXEMPTIONS -- DEL 130 New Delhi: Agriculture, fishing activities and pharma industry are likely to get relaxation during the extended period of lockdown, while curbs in 370 districts out of around 720 will continue with total halt on inter-district movement of people, according to officials. . 4. LOCKDOWN-HAIR -- DEL91 New Delhi: Unkempt hair, grey roots and scruffy beards were probably last in the list of worries when India went into lockdown three weeks ago but with ‘stay-at-home’ extended till May 3 on Tuesday, these are problems growing by the day – quite literally. .

5. WB-LOCKDOWN-ADHIR INTERVIEW -- CAL8 Kolkata: Countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's defence of his government's measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday alleged the Centre wasted time during the initial days of the outbreak and implemented the lockdown in haste. . 6. LOCKDWN-TOMAR-INTERVIEW -- DEL97 New Delhi:The Centre has transferred cash in the accounts of poor across the country under various welfare schemes during the lockdown utilising 14 per cent of the rural development ministry's total budget within first month of the fiscal to ease the troubles faced by them, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday. .

7.WB-VIRUS-NICED -- CAL6 Kolkata:Screening and testing should be intensified to ascertain if there has been any case of community transmission of COVID-19 in West Bengal, Shanta Dutta, director of the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) tells PTI. . 8. WB-LOCKDOWN-CIRCUS -- CAL1 Kolkata: The coronavirus-triggered current lockdown has thrown life out of gear for many in West Bengal, including that of circus owners, performers and the animals they keep, as most of them are struggling to make ends meet amid depleting food stock and other essential items. .

9. HR-LOCKDOWN-VILLAGES -- DES16 Chandigarh: Hookah smoking sessions - a common sight in Haryana villages- have now taken a break as village heads have prevailed upon locals not to share the smoking pipes to contain spread of coronavirus. . 10. LOCKDOWN-DCPCR-CALLS DCPCR -- DES15 New Delhi: The helpline by Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) for parents and children has received nearly 19,000 calls within six days, with a majority of them pertaining to procurement of ration and medicine during the lockdown period, according to data shared by the child rights body. .

11. NCR-VIRUS-PRISONERS-MASKS -- DES5 Noida/Ghaziabad: Amid the coronavirus outbreak, prisoners in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar jails have stitched around 85,000 washable, cotton face masks to protect people from the deadly virus. . 12. MH-VIRUS-PUNE SLUMS -- BOM23 Pune: Like Dharavi in Mumbai, slum pockets located under Pune's Bhavani Peth and Kasba Vishrambaug areas among others have emerged as coronavirus hotspots accounting for majority of over 300 COVID-19 cases so far. .

13. GA-LOCKDOWN-SENIOR CITIZENS -- BES1 Panaji: The coronavirus lockdown in Goa has left several senior citizens, who live alone, feeling helpless and dejected as many of them are unable to get essential supplies and medicines for themselves. . 14. VIRUS-CHINA-INDIA-ENVOY -- FGN33 Beijing: India has ordered 15 million personal protection gears besides a few million testing kits from China to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country and their smooth procurement at stable prices will send the "best signal possible" for Sino-Indian ties, India’s Ambassador here Vikram Misri said on Tuesday. .

15. VIRUS-CHINA-VACCINE -- FGN 36 Beijing: A Chinese research firm attached to the military has become the first organisation to enter the second clinical-trial stage in the global race to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus infection, which has claimed nearly 120,000 lives across the world so far. . 16: VIRUS-US-INDIA-USIBC -- FES 22. .

Washington: After the COVID-19 pandemic, India will have the opportunity to build an economy that is more resilient, diversified and attractive to the global manufacturers and services as the majority of the businesses world wide have faced disruptions and economic fallout, according to the president of US India Business Council (USIBC). . 17. VIRUS-UK-INDIANS -- FES36 London: Over a hundred Indian diaspora organisations here have united to issue an open letter of solidarity with India and urged their compatriots caught up in the current lockdown to show patience to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country..

