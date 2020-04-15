Left Menu
PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on April 15, Wednesday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis:

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:23 IST
PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on April 15, Wednesday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis: 1.LOCKDOWN-LD MIGRANTS -- DEL63 New Delhi: Migrant labourers who leave their villages in search of work during non-agricultural months are stranded in cities across India, leaving their families fearful that their harvest-ready crops will wither and die on the stalks and push them deeper into debt. . 2. LOCKDOWN-RAILWAYS-LD REVENUE -- DEL108 New Delhi: Indian Railways will forgo around Rs 1,490 crore in revenue as it is refunding the amount towards cancellation of a whopping 94 lakh ticket bookings made by passengers prior to the imposition of the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. .

3. VIRUS-VACCINE -- DEL94 New Delhi: Six Indian companies are working on a vaccine for COVID-19, joining the global race against time to find a preventive for the deadly infection spreading rapidly across the world, says a top Indian scientist. . 4. LOCKDOWN-LD STREET CHILDREN -- DEL88 New Delhi: With folded hands, 11-year-old Raman (name changed) says he has not eaten in the last three days. His video is among the many by street children seeking help during the lockdown. 5.VIRUS-BSF-BORDERS-DATA -- DEL87 New Delhi: The nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 may have brought many businesses to a grinding halt, but smuggling of drugs and fake Indian currency notes across the Bangladesh and Pakistan borders is continuing unabated, albeit in much lesser numbers, a latest data has revealed. .

6. JK-VIRUS-CEASEFIRE -- DEL92 Poonch: With the threat of coronavirus looming large and intense shelling by Pakistan, villagers living along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir are stuck between the devil and the deep sea. . 7. LOCKDOWN DOCTOR FOOD -- DEL69 New Delhi: A doctor from the Geriatric Department of AIIMS has gone beyond the call of his duty and taken the initiative of serving cooked food to old age homes, slum dwellers and migrants stranded amidst the coronavirus lockdown. .

8.VIRUS-CISF -- DEL71 New Delhi: All Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security personnel who frisk passengers at airports will be provided personal protective equipment (PPE) suits once commercial flight operations resume in the country, a senior official said. . 9. IMF-INDIA -- FGN85 Washington: There is more scope for more "urgent" policy actions in India as the economic toll from the coronavirus pandemic is likely to be "large", Vitor Gaspar, Director of Fiscal Affairs Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), tells PTI. .

PTI RT RT. .

