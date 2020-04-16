Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khan Market shops face shortage of cleaning products

Normally buzzing with activity, the upscale Khan Market in the national capital had a few shops open Thursday morning , the ones dealing with grocery items and medicines.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 16:26 IST
Khan Market shops face shortage of cleaning products
Delhi's posh area Khan Market faces shortage of cleaning products.. Image Credit: ANI

Normally buzzing with activity, the upscale Khan Market in the national capital had a few shops open Thursday morning , the ones dealing with grocery items and medicines. With India now under the second phase of lockdown, residents here are facing shortage of products like liquid hand wash and detergents of various kinds.

TN Pandey, who owns a general store, said they get regular stocks only of bread, butter and milk. "We are not getting regular supply of many other items," he said.

Dharmendra Sonu, another shop owner, said people demand cleaning items such as detergents, liquid hand wash and shampoo and soaps of their choice. "Agents who supply these say they are unable to source them adequately. We are getting only 25 per cent of the demand. Hope the situation improves," he said.

Shop owners said there is no overcharging from them or from customers but supply agents want to be paid in cash. The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has gone up to 1578. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Gulf Arab states to create food supply safety network over coronavirus outbreak - Kuwait News Agency

The Gulf Cooperation Councils GCC six Arab monarchies have approved Kuwaits proposal for a common network for food supply safety, the state-run Kuwait News Agency reported on Thursday.The decision was taken after a virtual meeting of GCC tr...

Olympics-Tokyo Games must focus on 'must haves' to cut costs - Coates

Olympics organisers must reduce costs related to the postponed Tokyo Games by focusing on the must-haves, IOC Coordination Commission chief John Coates said following a remote meeting with Japanese planners on Thursday.The International Oly...

SBI research unit puts loss of Rs 12.1 lakh crore due to COVID-19 lockdown

With the COVID-19 lockdown being extended till May 3 and simultaneously government providing some relaxations from April 20, a report by State Bank of Indias economic research department on Thursday estimated the overall loss for FY21 at Rs...

Karnataka CM inaugurates mobile COVID-19 testing booth in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday inaugurated a mobile Covid-19 testing booth in Bengaluru. These mobile booths will be used in all wards of Bengaluru to collect samples of those suspected to be infected.According to infor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020