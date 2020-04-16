PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on April 16, Thursday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis:

Online food delivery, the silver lining to the economic gloom set in by the coronavirus pandemic, is likely to take a massive blow in the capital after news of a pizza delivery agent testing COVID-19 positive in south Delhi went viral and raised alarm bells in the minds of the already terrified people. . 6. KL-LOCKDOWN-MOTHER -- MDS 12 Kottayam/Thiruvananthapuram: A 50-year-old woman travelled 2700 km in a car crisscrossing 6 states to meet her critically ill son, a BSF jawan in Jodhpur, despite strict lockdown restrictions due to Covid-19. .

7. KA-VIRUS-FILM INDUSTRY -- MDS 19 Bengaluru: The lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic has turned out to be a deeply painful story for the Kannada film industry. . 8. VIRUS-US-FIRMS-INDIA -- FES 18 Washington: A large number of American companies like Google, Uber and IBM are offering their resources to help India successfully fight the battle against the deadly coronavirus pandemic. .

9. VIRDAS-INTERVIEW -- ENT 13 Mumbai: Actor-comic Vir Das says people will need to smile a lot more amid the coronavirus pandemic and comedians should step up to do the best job they've ever done.. .

