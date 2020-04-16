Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on April 16, Thursday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis:

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 19:57 IST
PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on April 16, Thursday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis:

Online food delivery, the silver lining to the economic gloom set in by the coronavirus pandemic, is likely to take a massive blow in the capital after news of a pizza delivery agent testing COVID-19 positive in south Delhi went viral and raised alarm bells in the minds of the already terrified people. . 6. KL-LOCKDOWN-MOTHER -- MDS 12 Kottayam/Thiruvananthapuram: A 50-year-old woman travelled 2700 km in a car crisscrossing 6 states to meet her critically ill son, a BSF jawan in Jodhpur, despite strict lockdown restrictions due to Covid-19. .

7. KA-VIRUS-FILM INDUSTRY -- MDS 19 Bengaluru: The lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic has turned out to be a deeply painful story for the Kannada film industry. . 8. VIRUS-US-FIRMS-INDIA -- FES 18 Washington: A large number of American companies like Google, Uber and IBM are offering their resources to help India successfully fight the battle against the deadly coronavirus pandemic. .

9. VIRDAS-INTERVIEW -- ENT 13 Mumbai: Actor-comic Vir Das says people will need to smile a lot more amid the coronavirus pandemic and comedians should step up to do the best job they've ever done.. .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

India received 5 lakh rapid COVID-19 testing kits from China: Health Ministry

India has received the much-awaited five lakh rapid COVID-19 testing kits from China and these are not meant for an early diagnosis of the disease rather for monitoring whether coronavirus hotspots in India are increasing or showing a decli...

One more tests positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand, total cases reach 29

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 29, a government official said. The fresh case has been reported from Dhanbads Kumardubhi area, about 50 km from the ...

Canadian border restrictions with U.S. will remain for a long time - Trudeau

Canadas border restrictions with the United States will remain in place for a significant time as the two nations fight the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.Washington and Ottawa agreed last month to clam...

Bangladesh Coast Guard rescues 396 Rohingyas drifting at sea for weeks

Bangladesh Coast Guard said on Thursday that it has rescued 396 starving Rohingyas who had been drifting at sea for weeks following their failed attempt to reach Malaysia while nearly 50 of them died due to ailments and malnutrition during ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020