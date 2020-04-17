PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on April 17, Friday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis: 1. VIRUS-CORONA WARRIORS -- DEL 70 New Delhi: One stands on guard outside the high-rise building in Noida saluting perhaps as the other drives out to look after his patients - the two men, both tasked with fighting COVID-19 in their own special way, unable to even hug their children when they return home to strict isolation. 2. VIRUS-CHHATTISGARH-HEALTH MINISTER -- DEL 99 New Delhi: Chhattisgarh will start pool sample testing for COVID-19 in a couple of days, state's Health Minister T S Singh Deo said on Friday, while ruing the Modi government's "conservative" testing strategy instead of an "aggressive" approach, which would have put the country in a much better position to fight the pandemic. . 3. VIRUS-CAPFS-GUIDELINES -- DEL 88 New Delhi: Paramilitary troops must keep an everyday record of their contacts and avoid mass gathering at roll calls and canteen, said a set of fresh guidelines issued by the government to protect the about 10 lakh personnel force from the COVID-19 pandemic. .

4. LOCKDOWN-DL-MAGICIAN -- DEL 89 New Delhi: With his shows cancelled due to the lockdown, magician Raj Kumar is playing "corona warrior" by displaying his tricks at several shelter homes in Delhi to keep the stranded migrants and other occupants motivated and entertained during the period. . 5. HR-VIRUS-DUSHYANT -- DEL 141 New Delhi: The nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus was the "best possible decision" taken at an "appropriate time" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala said on Friday. .

6. VIRUS-DOOMSDAY FILMS-DEBATE -- DES 13 New Delhi: Art imitates life most times but what happens when life mimics the movies, echoing doomsday scenarios being played out in reality? 7. DL-VIRUS-SURVEY APP -- DES 16 New Delhi: The Delhi government has asked officials to use the new 'Assess Koro Na' app for door-to-door survey in COVID-19 containment zones to speed up decision-making by analysing real-time data, removing a major obstacle in the efforts to contain the virus. . 8. VIRUS-ULTRAVIOLET-RACKET -- LST 4 New Delhi: Researchers have developed a portable racket with ultraviolet (UV) light which they say can disinfect almost every surface -- from groceries, e-commerce packets, keys, currency notes to vehicles -- simply by waving the device over them, and may help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. 9. KA-VIRUS-SEXWORKERS -- MES 3 Bengaluru: India's sex workers had played a key role in bringing down HIV infections and their services can now be utilised to contain the spread of COVID-19, says a noted physician..

