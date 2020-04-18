PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on April 18, Saturday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis: 1. LOCKDOWN-TROUBLED TRAVELS -- DEL 42 New Delhi: When train, bus and air links snapped and an entire country went into lockdown, they were the men and women who became stars of their own epic odysseys, traversing many hundreds of kilometres to reach their sons, daughters or siblings. 2. LOCKDOWN-RAIL-MEDICINES -- DEL60 New Delhi: The railways this week transported medicines for an autistic teen in Rajasthan and a boy recovering from a liver transplant in Madhya Pradesh, using its network to become a lifeline for people struggling to get essential drugs during the nationwide lockdown. . 3. UP-LOCKDOWN-HELPLINES -- DEL15 Lucknow: It's not yet dawn. A helpline set up after the coronavirus outbreak crackles into life. There are panic calls for essentials like medicines but some callers demand rasogullas, samosas, and even pan and gutka, admit officials. .

4. DL-VIRUS-POLICEMAN-RECOVERY -- DEL50 New Delhi: He remained hopeful in the midst of all the obstacles and thought of the 'khaki' he had worn all his adult life. The courage his uniform espoused helped him win against an adversary as mysterious as the coronavirus 5. VIRUS-NAVY-FORCE -- DEL67 New Delhi: The outbreak of coronavirus at a key naval facility in Mumbai where 26 sailors have been infected is a wake-up call for stricter implementation of all laid down norms to insulate around 15 lakh armed forces personnel from the pandemic, military officials said. . 6. VIRUS-MP-LD TABLIGHIS -- DEL62 New Delhi: The COVID-19 cases have exponentially gone up in Madhya Pradesh as the previous Congress government did not get the Tablighi Jamaat members tested and was busy organising a film awards event in the initial days of the outbreak, a top BJP leader, who is convenor of state's health task force, claims. .

7. UP-LOCKDOWN-WOMEN -- DES2 Bahraich: Women in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh have taken a lead over the administration in enforcing the lockdown, putting up barriers and notices to urge residents to take precautions against coronavirus. . 8. VIRUS-SWISS-INDIA-FLAG -- FGN19 Geneva: Switzerland has expressed solidarity with India in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic by projecting the tricolour on the famous Matterhorn mountain in the Swiss Alps to give "hope and strength" to all Indians PTI RT RT.

