PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on April 21, Tuesday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis: 1. VIRUS-US-PANAGARIYA -- FGN19 New York: Eminent economist Arvind Panagariya has said that India must now think long-term to create better paying formal sector jobs by seizing the opportunity presented by multinationals possibly moving out of China to diversify their operations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. . 2: LOCKDOWN-CELEBRATIONS -- DEL74 New Delhi: The ‘happy birthdays’ and ‘congratulations’ ring loud and clear, glasses clink to say cheers and the home-baked cake is often yum too. It’s a party alright but a distinctly surreal one with family and friends reduced to little squares on screens, cheering the online celebrations along. .

3. BIZ-VIRUS-SCAM BLESSING LOOM -- DCM40 New Delhi: As the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, fraudsters are minting easy money with numerous 'blessing loom' scams, where gullible people are being lured with promise of at least eight-fold returns if they pay to enter certain online groups in 'good faith' or for 'counting their blessings'. . 4. VIRUS-LOCKDOWN SHOPPING-SURVEY -- DES29 New Delhi: Having access to just the bare essentials in isolation is no longer doing the trick for those who shop online as they are now craving for luxuries like hair trimmers, board games and even automatic roti makers amid the ongoing lockdown, a new survey has revealed. 5. VIRUS-SMARTPHONE-CONTACT TRACING -- LST3 New Delhi: Scientists across the world believe that contact tracing using smartphone apps, such as India's Aarogya Setu, may help control the COVID-19 pandemic and ease the world out of the lockdown, while also flagging privacy issues with the technology-driven intervention. .

6. VIRUS-INDIANS-JAPAN -- DEL31 New Delhi: A research scholar waiting to meet his newborn baby, a graduate worried about the job offer in Bangalore and a pregnant woman whose four-day work trip now stretches interminably are among the at least 220 Indians stranded in Japan and getting increasingly desperate to return home. . 7. VIRUS-SAARC -- FGN50 Islamabad/Colombo: The unprecedented coronavirus crisis has united the SAARC countries as they adopted international travel bans, enforced strict lockdowns, announced special economic packages, set up a joint fund and banned all religious gatherings to battle the pandemic, earning them a praise from the World Bank for their quick response. .

8. VIRUS-VENTILATOR-PROTOTYPE -- LST1 London: A low-cost, easy-to-build non-invasive ventilator aimed at supporting the breathing of patients with respiratory failure performs similarly to conventional devices, according to new study that may help manage symptoms in those with severe manifestation of COVID-19. . 9. BIZ-LOCKDOWN-MEDIA CONSUMPTION -- DCM16 Mumbai: A study on media consumption has found that per-capita daily online media intake has soared to more than 4 hours since the coronavirus-driven lockdown, compared with an average 1.5 hours in the pre-shutdown period. .

10. BIZ-VIRUS-EMPLOYEES -- DCM48 New Delhi: Amid increasing concern over COVID-19, companies in India expect negative impact on their business in the next 12 months, and for some the adverse impact may last longer, driving organisations to consider "workforce optimisation", a survey said on Tuesday. . 11. SPO-ANAND-INTERVIEW -- SPD4 Chennai: Five-time world champion Viswanthan Anand feels chess has adapted quite well to the coronavirus-forced shutdowns across the globe by simply going online just as he has been doing to stay in touch with family while being stuck in Germany for a couple of months now. .

12. SPO-VIRUS-RAJPUT -- SPD13 Mumbai: Former India batsman and Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput has created a training module encompassing both the physical and mental aspects, and is monitoring his players' progress through the use of technology. . 13. JAVADEKAR-DOORDARSHAN -- DEL46 New Delhi: The massive popularity of 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat' serials on Doordarshan has prompted the national broadcaster to review the way it picks its entertainment programmes so that people constantly prefer it over private channels, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has said. .

