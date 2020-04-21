New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm. . DEL52 RJ-VIRUS-2NDLD RAPID TESTING Rajasthan ceases use of China-made rapid testing kits as most results invalid Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Tuesday stopped using the China-made rapid testing kits for coronavirus after they delivered inaccurate results. .

DES24 RJ-VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: 83 fresh cases reported, total climbs to 1,659 in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded 83 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases to 1,659 in the state, an official said. . DES55 RJ-VIRUS-KOTA Kota: Constable, home guard jawan test COVID-19 positive; 15 fined for not wearing masks Kota: A police constable and a home guard jawan on Tuesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan's Kota district, taking the tally to 108, as authorities fined 15 people Rs 100 each for not wearing face masks in public. .

DEL102 UP-VIRUS-PLASMA-THERAPY UP CM asks medical authorities to examine plasma therapy in COVID-19 treatment, promote its use Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yog Adityanath on Tuesday asked the state’s medical authorities to promote plasma therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 patients after examining its efficacy. . DEL45 UP-VIRUS-HOSPITAL-STAFF 47 staff members of AMU medical college quarantined after patient tests positive for coronavirus Aligarh: Forty-seven staff members of a medical college attached to Aligarh Muslim University were quarantined after they came in contact with a coronavirus patient, an official said on Tuesday. .

DES56 UP-VIRUS-MORADABAD-LD CASES Five accused of Moradabad stone-pelting incident test positive for coronavirus Moradabad: Five of the 17 people arrested for attacking a medical team in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad last week have tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday. . DES49 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES 110 more coronavirus cases surface in UP; total count 1,294 Lucknow: The coronavirus count in Uttar Pradesh rose to 1,294 as 110 more people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, an official said. .

DEL133 PB-VIRUS-CASES Six fresh COVID-19 cases in Punjab, total count 251 Chandigarh: Six more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Punjab on Tuesday, taking the number of cases to 251, according to a state health department bulletin. . DCM68 BIZ-PB-VIRUS-INTERIM COMPENSATION Lockdown: Punjab seeks Rs 3,000 cr interim compensation from Centre citing 'resource gap' Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Tuesday sought from the Centre an interim compensation of Rs 3,000 crore for the month of April in view of "alarming resource gap" and also demanded permission for sale of liquor to mobilise excise revenue. .

DES53 PB-VIRUS-AKALIS Coronavirus: Isolate only worst-hit areas, say SAD Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday asked the Punjab government to isolate only those areas from where high number of coronavirus cases have been reported rather than declaring the entire district a containment zone. . DES47 HR-VIRUS-LD CASES Rate of doubling of coronavirus cases in Haryana nearly 2 weeks: Health minister Chandigarh: The rate at which the number of coronavirus cases in Haryana was doubling is 13.15 days as against 7.5 days of the national average, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday. .

DES43 HP-VIRUS-DOUBLE-STANDARD Cong MLA accuses HP govt of giving preferential treatment to influential people amid lockdown Shimla: A Congress MLA on Tuesday accused the Himachal Pradesh government of adopting double standards by allowing influential people to move to their native places whereas ordinary Himachalis have been left stranded in and outside the state amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. . DES37 UKD-KEDARNATH Kedarnath to reopen as per schedule Gopeshwar: The sacred portals of Kedarnath will be reopened for devotees as per the original schedule on April 29, a temple committee official said on Tuesday. .

DES59 UKD-UP-YOGI-LD FATHER Adityanath's father cremated in Uttarakhand, CM pays tribute at home Dehradun/Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father and social worker Anand Singh Bisht was cremated Tuesday on the banks of the Ganga at Phoolchatti in Pauri Garhwal district.. .

