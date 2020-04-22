BEST bus catches fire, no one injured

A fire erupted on a bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking at Mahim here on Wednesday night, said a BMC officer. The call about the fire on the bus at Durgah junction was received at around 10.05 pm, he said.

"All the passengers are safe. No report of injury to anyone," he said. A fire brigade official said they received a call from a person on the spot, who said there was no need of fire engines as the fire had been doused.

Further details were awaited..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

