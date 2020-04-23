PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on April 23, Thursday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis: 1. VIRUS-DELHI METRO-CISF -- DEL 104 New Delhi: Passengers using the Delhi Metro, post resumption of operations, will have to take out any metallic item on their body before frisking, use face masks, have the 'Aarogya Setu' app, but those with flu-like symptoms won't be allowed, as per a proposal prepared by the CISF on Thursday. 2. TABLIGHI-LD NAQVI -- DEL 101 New Delhi: The entire Muslim community cannot be held responsible for one group's "crime", Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Thursday while reacting to instances of Muslims being blamed for the spurt in COVID-19 cases after Tablighi Jamaat congregation here, and asserted that most of the minority community members have condemned the group's action. . 3. VIRUS-SCHOOLS-SANITARY-NAPKINS -- DEL 29 New Delhi: "Periods don't stop for pandemics," says 12-year-old Shweta Kumari who is short of sanitary napkins because the distribution from her school has either stopped or delayed due to the ongoing lockdown to combat coronavirus. .

4. LOCKDOWN-ALCOHOL BLUES -- DEL 66 New Delhi: When social distancing means no social drinking, not even a convivial beer or glass of wine, and lockdown translates to no alcohol at all with bars and retail outlets firmly shut, spirits take a nose dive – mild depression for some and outright despair for many others. 5. JK-VIRUS-WOMEN -- DEL 25 Srinagar: The Srinagar administration has reached out to more than 6,300 women expecting a baby in the next four months, allaying their fears about proper care during the coronavirus outbreak with a package that includes regular checkups and the availability of ambulances. . 6. NCR-LOCKDOWN-NOIDA-ARRESTS -- DES 7 Noida: As many as 3,219 people have been arrested across Noida and Greater Noida in a month - an average 107 arrests a day - for violating lockdown restrictions, according to police data. 7. UP-LOCKDOWN-TEACHERS -- DES 12 Lucknow: Six government teachers in Bakshi-ka-Talab on the outskirts of the city have come together to reach out to rural children through WhatsApp, keeping them engaged at a time when schools are shut due to the lockdown. .

8. LOCKDOWN-KL-GUV -- DES 16 New Delhi: The Centre's guidelines on COVID-19 are being followed in Kerala and there is no problem, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said on Thursday after the Union home ministry came down heavily on the state government for “dilution” of lockdown norms. . 9. VIRUS-CRPF-CEREMONY -- DES 18 New Delhi: The CRPF, India's largest paramilitary force, will conduct the passing-out ceremony for its current batch of trainee officers via video conference on Friday in view of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. .

10. GJ-LOCKDOWN-LION CENSUS -- BOM 1 Ahmedabad: The census of Asiatic lions in Gujarat's Gir Wildlife Sanctuary has been deferred due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, a senior forest official said on Thursday. . 11. MUSIC-PAPON -- ENT 13 Guwahati: Popular singer Angarag Mahanta, better known to fans as Papon, says his new single "Paar hobo ei xomoi" (this time too shall pass), is about hope as people battle the coronavirus pandemic everywhere..

