PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 19:48 IST
PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on April 24, Friday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis:

PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on April 24, Friday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis: 1. LOCKDOWN-MONTH -- DEL52 New Delhi: As India completes a month under lockdown that brought the world's most populous democracy to a virtual standstill, with no or very minimal social and economic activities to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, several medical experts feel that these restrictions were crucial in preventing a "US or Europe-like" situation from materialising in the country. 2. VIRUS-SECONDWAVE-SCIENTISTS -- DEL30 New Delhi: The trajectory of COVID-19 cases could have plateaued and might even fall for some weeks after the lockdown is lifted but India is likely to see a second wave in late July or August with a surge in the number of cases during the monsoon, say scientists. . 3. WB-LOCKDOWN-ROOFTOP -- CES4 Kolkata: The deadly coronavirus sure has humans in its control, but it has not been able to tame their spirits. Boxed up inside their homes for over a month now, people have found ways to connect with their neighbours and community at large from the good old rooftops. .

4. UP-LOCKDOWN-CREMATIONS -- DES14 Fatehpur (UP): When the lockdown and fear of coronavirus is keeping even relatives away from the funerals of their loved ones, a social worker here has stepped up efforts to give the dead a dignified sendoff. . 5. MH-VIRUS-NO CASES-DISTRICTS -- BES9 Mumbai: Dark clouds of the COVID-19 crisis have been hovering over hotspots like Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, but then there are also azure skies covering its Wardha, Bhandara and Gadchiroli districts which have not reported a single positive case of the infection yet. .

6. TL-LOCKDOWN-MIGRANT WORKERS -- MES6 Khammam: Screening of hit Bollywood and other movies, video calling facilities to be in touch with families, besides food and shelter arranged by officials for stranded migrant workers have made this town in Telangana a home away from home for them during the ongoing COVID-19 lockout. . 7. VIRUS-IIT-SOFTWARE -- DEL23 New Delhi: An IIT-Roorkee professor claims to have developed a software which can detect COVID-19 within five seconds using X-ray scan of the suspected patient. .

8. LOCKDOWN-ELDERLY -- DEL28 New Delhi: A grandson worried sick about his dadi, a daughter-in-law concerned about depleting medical supplies of her in-laws and a son trying to reach out to his old parents were among those who were desperate to ensure the well-being of their loved ones during the lockdown. . 9. VIRUS-VACCINE-MICROBIOLOGIST -- FES24 London: A microbiologist has become the first human to be injected for the human trial phase of a vaccine in the UK against the novel coronavirus being developed by a group of scientists at the University of Oxford. .

10: VIRUS-NOSE CELLS-ENTRY -- LST3 London: Scientists have identified two specific cell types in the nose as likely initial infection points for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. . PTI SMN SMN SMN.

