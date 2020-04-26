Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Priyanka Gandhi voices concern over situation in Agra, cites letter by Mayor

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-04-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 15:04 IST
Coronavirus: Priyanka Gandhi voices concern over situation in Agra, cites letter by Mayor

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said cases of coronavirus are increasing everyday in Agra and cited a letter written by the mayor who has sought bold decisions to save the city. Agra Mayor Naveen Jain had written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 21, requesting him to "save Agra".

The Congress general secretary emphasised that transparency and testing were important to contain coronavirus. in a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The situation in Agra city is bad and the number of coronavirus patients is going up everyday. The mayor of Agra says that if the right arrangements are not made, the matter can go out of hand".

"Yesterday, I had raised the same issue. Transparency is very important. It is important to pay attention to testing. If coronavirus is to be stopped, then the focus should be on correct information and right treatment," she said. It is important for the UP government to take the words of the Agra mayor positively and immediately try to save the people from the pandemic, the Congress general secretary said. The death toll due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh rose to 27 with two more fatalities, while 177 fresh cases were reported on Saturday taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,793, the health department said.

The two fatalities reported on Saturday were from Moradabad and Agra, he said. A bulk of the fresh cases were from Saharanpur (37), Agra (25), Kanpur (24), Lucknow (19), Santkabirnagar (19) and Bareilly (11). There are 345 active cases in Agra district.

In his letter, Jain said, "I am writing this letter with a very sad mind that my Agra is going through a phase of excessive problems. The need is to take bold decision to save Agra, where the situation has become very serious. Hence, with folded hands, I am praying you to please save my Agra, please save it." The letter written by the Agra Mayor has also been tweeted by the Congress general secretary..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

On this day in 2003: Stephen Fleming registered his highest Test score

It was on April 26, 2003, when former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming registered his highest score in Test cricket. The former Kiwi skipper achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series.Coincidentally thi...

Soccer-Belgian league leaves door ajar for restart

Belgiums Pro League, who meet on Monday for the first time since a decision to cancel the rest of this season, are expected to put off formal ratification of that decision, leaving the door open for a possible resumption of the campaign. Th...

Everton 'appalled' by Kean's house party in midst of virus lockdown

Everton said they are appalled at one of their players widely reported to be Italian international Moise Kean hosting a house party contravening the social distancing measures recommended by the British government due to the coronavirus pan...

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

State run power giant NTPC on Sunday said it has invited expression of interest for procuring 10 hydrogen fuel cell based electric buses and an equal number of such cars. These environment friendly vehicles would be used in Delhi and Leh.NT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020