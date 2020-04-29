PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on April 29, Wednesday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis: 1. RJ-VIRUS-GEHLOT-INTERVIEW -- DEL25 New Delhi: Rajasthan's count of more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases is not a cause of worry because the state government's objective is to ensure not a single case goes undetected, says Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. . 2. VIRUS TEAMS PRACTICES -- DEL 33 New Delhi: Central teams, which were tasked to check preparedness of districts with a high load of coronavirus cases, found that infection prevention control practices were not properly followed in several hospitals raising concerns over safety of healthcare workers, official sources said. .

3. VIRUS-LD PHOTOJOURNALIST- DEL102 Mumbai: As a photojournalist waiting to capture some of the most crucial happenings around me, nothing could have prepared me for a week as a COVID-19 patient. While the viral outbreak engulfed Maharashtra and Mumbai, in particular, I continued documenting these unprecedented times, but a phone call on April 20 changed my life forever. . 4. UP-VIRUS-JAMATI-PLASMA -- DEL43 Lucknow: Tablighi Jamaat members, who got cured of COVID-19, have been asked by their organisation to donate their plasma for treatment of other coronavirus-infected patients, a move that the outfit thinks will help it shed its “villain” tag. .

5. VIRUS-SMOKING-IIT-STUDY -- DEL36 New Delhi: Smokers could be living on the edge of contracting COVID-19 infection, according to a study by scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jodhpur, exploring the neuroinvasive nature of the deadly coronavirus 6. MZ-LOCKDOWN-HOME-FRIEND -- CAL2 Aizawl: Home is where the heart is, in life and in death too. Raphael AVL Malchhanhima was a distraught man when his friend Vivian Lalremsanga died of suspected heart attack on April 23 in Chennai during the lockdown. . 7. JK-LOCKDOWN-EVACUATION -- DES23 Kathua (J-K): Jammu and Kashmir administration has brought back over 6,000 labourers and students of the Union Territory in the past four days who were stranded in various parts of the country amid the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus. .

8. LOCKDOWN-LD TELELAW -- DES37 New Delh: From a daily wager in Punjab who needed ration to a man in Tripura abused on a messaging group for challenging fake news, several people are using a 2017 tele-law scheme of the government to get help and legal advice during the coronavirus-forced lockdown. . 9. RJ-MIGRANTS-COUNSELLING -- DES27 Jaipur: Rajasthan's Labour Department has intensified the psychological counselling of stranded migrant workers staying in different shelter homes as many states including West Bengal, Telangana and Bihar have refused to allow their residents to return from other parts of the country. .

10. WB-LOCKDOWN-RESTAURANT -- CES3 Kolkata: Fine dining experiences will never be the same again, feel restaurateurs who believe people will be more interested in takeaway and online ordering after the lockdown is lifted. . 11. WB-LOCKDOWN-YAMRAJ -- CAL5 Kolkata: "Sabdhane thak noile ami eshe niye jabo" (Stay safe or I will come and take you away), hollers 'Yamaraj', the lord of death, his handlebar moustache twitching and bloodshot eyes popping out menacingly. .

