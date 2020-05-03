PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on May 3, Sunday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis: 1. UP-LOCKDOWN-TRAIN-CREW -- DEL32 Lucknow: For loco driver Haridas and guard Rajeev Raikwar, the 02121 Shramik Special wasn’t just another train. It was something they will tell their grandchildren about when they ask what they did during the lockdown of 2020. . 2. RAMMADHAV-LD INTERVIEW -- DEL111 New Delhi: The post-COVID19 world order will be "markedly different" and it will be in Pakistan's own interest to change its actions like supporting terrorism, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav said on Sunday in an interview to PTI, asserting that India knows how to handle such countries. .

3. RAMMADHAV-CHINA -- DEL99 New Delhi: There will be a flight of capital from China in the post COVID-19 period and India could emerge as an attractive investment destination for global giants shifting businesses from the neighbouring country, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav said on Sunday in an interview to PTI. . 4. BIZ-2NDLD VIRUS-NITI MEMBER -- DEL58 New Delhi: The continuous rise in the number of people testing positive for coronavirus is expected to stabilise sometime soon, Niti Aayog member V K Paul said on Sunday in an interview to PTI. .

5. DL-LOCKDOWN-SHOPS -- DEL94 New Delhi: As non-essential standalone shops are set to open from Monday, traders are elated that they can finally restart their work, but it will be far from business as usual due to concerns like availability of staff and commuting restrictions during the lockdown. . 6. LOCKDOWN-LIQUOR-LOSS -- DEL48 New Delhi: As the coronavirus-forced lockdown stretches out, the 250-odd microbreweries across the country are staring at a loss of around eight lakh litres of fresh beer, according to industry experts. .

7.VIRUS-BORDER-BATTALIONS -- DEL42 New Delhi: The annual rotation of BSF and ITBP soldiers along the Pakistan, Bangladesh and China borders has been shelved till March next year because of the coronavirus outbreak. . 8. UP-LOCKDOWN-TRAIN-PASSENGERS -- DEL22 Lucknow: Mulayam Singh Yadav was among the first to get off the special train as it arrived at platform number 1 of the Lucknow railway station, where health officials, policemen and news photographers waited for them. .

9. RJ-LOCKDOWN-LITERATURE -- DES44 Jaipur: The world of literature seems to have taken a virtual turn because of the coronavirus lockdown, with many conferences and poetry gatherings now being held online. . 10. LOCKDOWN-LD DOMESTIC HELP -- DES35 New Delhi: Babita Rai, a 35-year-old domestic help from Zamrudpur in south Delhi, has been without work for over 40 days now. With depleted savings and an additional loan, Babita and her husband are uncertain about their future even as the country readies for easing of the lockdown. .

11. DL-VIRUS-KAPASHERA -- DES33 New Delhi: Wearing a self-made cloth mask, 26-year-old Madan Prajapati gawps at the police team guarding a building across the street in southwest Delhi's Kapashera where 41 migrant labourers had tested positive for coronavirus in mid-April. . 12. LOCKDOWN-RJ-TEMPLES -- DES28 Kota/Bundi: When most religious places are closed to people due to the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown, several temples of Lord Shiva in Hadoti region of Rajasthan are waiting for the "missing" idols of his consort, Goddess Parvati. .

13. JK-LOCKDOWN-LABOURERS-- DES16 Jammu: Ratipal Chauhan, a migrant labourer from Uttar Pradesh, is desperate to return home as the coronavirus-driven lockdown has left him jobless and drained his savings of the past eight months. . 14. JK-EDUCATION-ONLINE -- DES3 Srinagar:Students in Kashmir are keeping up with their academics by taking to the online mode of education amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, even as the clamour for restoration of high-speed internet services has grown in view of the difficulties faced by them to access the study material. .

15. MP-LOCKDOWN-SANITISERS -- BES12 Bhopal: The closure of liquor vends due to the lockdown has made some alcoholics in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh reportedly turn to sanitisers to satisfy their craving, though most officials claimed they were unaware of such incidents. . 16. TR-VIRUS-FACE SHIELD -- CAL6 Agartala: A doctor from Tripura has claimed to have developed a PPE face shield costing only Rs 40 to protect frontline medical personnel from contracting COVID-19 while treating patients. .

