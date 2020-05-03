Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 10 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 22:02 IST
New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 10 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 10 pm. . DEL57 JK-3RDLD ENCOUNTER Colonel, Major among 5 personnel killed in encounter in north Kashmir; 2 terrorists eliminated Srinagar: In a setback, two senior army officers, including a colonel-rank officer, were among five security personnel killed during an encounter with terrorists at a village in Rajwar forests of North Kashmir, officials said Sunday. .

DEL109 JK-ENCOUNTER-LD REAX PM Modi, defence minister condole death of 5 security personnel in anti-terror ops in Kashmir New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra on Sunday led the nation in paying rich tribute to five security personnel, including a decorated colonel, who were killed in an anti-terror operation in Handwara area of North Kashmir. . DEL103 JK-VIRUS-LD CASES J-K records 35 new COVID-19 cases, infection tally crosses 700-mark Srinagar: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir crossed the 700-mark as 35 new cases were detected on Sunday, even as 2,500 tests were conducted in a single day in the Union Territory, officials said. .

DEL107 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES 158 new COVID-19 cases detected in UP; total count 2,645 Lucknow: The number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 2,645 with 158 more people testing positive for the infection on Sunday, officials said. . DES50 UP-VIRUS-MOSQUES Opposition accuses Lucknow admin of ‘naming' coronavirus hotspots after mosques Lucknow: Opposition parties here have accused Lucknow administration of targeting Muslims by “naming” some coronavirus hotspots after local mosques, a charge rejected by officials who said the authorities were just following a set practice. .

DEL33 LOCKDOWN-UP-3RDLD TRAIN Over 800 migrants return to UP from Maharashtra in special train Lucknow: The first special train for Uttar Pradesh carrying more than 800 workers who were stranded in Maharashtra reached Lucknow on Sunday, marking an end to the long wait of the migrants who had been desperate to return home since the nationwide lockdown began over a month ago. . DES14 UP-LOCKDOWN-AKHILESH-TRAIN Akhilesh slams Centre, UP govt over charging money to ferry migrant workers home Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday attacked the central and state governments for charging money to bring back migrant workers in special trains. DES15 UP-LABOURER-SUICIDE Labourer ends life days after meat factory shuts down temporarily due to lockdown Aligarh (UP): A youth who was rendered jobless after a meat factory shuttered temporarily due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown has been found hanging his room here, police said on Sunday. .

DES57 PB-VIRUS-PILGRIMS-MINISTER SAD, Cong leaders trade barbs as over 600 Nanded pilgrims contract coronavirus Chandigarh: A war of words erupted between Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Sunday as the state’s coronavirus count crossed 1,000 with over 600 Sikh pilgrims returning from Maharshtra’s Nanded testing positive for the infection. . DES38 PB-VIRUS-COUNT Punjab's COVID-19 tally crosses 1000-mark, 55 pc are Nanded pilgrims Chandigarh: Punjab saw the steepest rise in the number of coronavirus cases on Sunday with 331 more persons, mostly pilgrims returning from Nanded, testing positive for the disease, officials said. .

DES44 RJ-LOCKDOWN-LITERATURE  In lockdown, literary world takes to virtual world Jaipur: The world of literature seems to have taken a virtual turn because of the coronavirus lockdown, with many conferences and poetry gatherings now being held online. . DEL81 RJ-GEHLOT-PLASMA THERAPY  Rajasthan got ICMR nod to use plasma therapy on COVID-19 patients: CM Gehlot Jaipur: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has given its nod to Rajasthan's appeal for using convalescent plasma therapy in treating COVID-19 patients, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday. .

DEL59 RJ-LD VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan reports 3 coronavirus deaths, 60 new positive cases Jaipur: Rajasthan reported three more coronavirus deaths on Sunday, while 60 people tested positive for the virus, officials said. . DES11 RJ-LOCKDOWN-GUIDELINES Curbs remain in place on sale of tobacco products in Rajasthan Jaipur: The sale of 'paan', 'gutka' and tobacco products will remain prohibited during the extended lockdown period in Rajasthan, while shops selling liquor will ensure social distancing, according to new guidelines issued by the state government. .

DEL112 HR-VIRUS-CASES With 66 new COVID-19 cases, Haryana records highest single-day spike Chandigarh: Haryana on Sunday registered its highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases with 66 new infections, taking the COVID-19 tally to 442, officials said. . DEL41 HR-VIRUS-LIQUOR-CESS Haryana mulling to impose new COVID cess on liquor: Dy CM Chautala Chandigarh: The Haryana government is considering to impose a variable "COVID cess" on liquor to support the areas or institutions adversely hit by the pandemic, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Sunday. .

DES26 UKD-LD VIRUS-CASE Nurse at AIIMS, Rishikesh tests COVID-19 positive, cases in U'khand rise to 60 Dehradun: A 29-year-old nursing officer at AIIMS, Rishikesh tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the number of cases in Uttarakhand to 60. RDK RDK. .

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

J.K. Rowling donates to coronavirus victims of domestic violence, homeless

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, May 3 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has donated 1 million pounds 1.25 million to help victims of domestic abuse and homelessness during the coronavirus pandemic after recovering ...

Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 3,397 -ministry

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Turkey has risen by 61 in the last 24 hours to 3,397, Health Ministry data showed on Sunday.The overall number of cases rose by 1,670 to 126,045, the data showed, the highest total outside...

Colonel, Major among 5 personnel killed in encounter in Kashmir; 2 terrorists gunned down

A colonel, a major and three other security forces personnel were killed in an encounter with terrorists in north Kashmir, in the biggest loss to the Army which lost officers of such seniority in an anti-terror operation after a gap of five...

20 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Ladakh, total tally rises to 42

Twenty people have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Ladakh over the past two days, taking the total tally of cases reported in the Union Territory to 42, officials said on Sunday. Among the new cases, 18 have been reported ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020