PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 18:10 IST
PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on May 5, Tuesday as part of its continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis: 1. VIRUS-LD HARSH VARDHAN -- DEL65 New Delhi: India has so far been able to stave off community transmission of COVID-19, says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, expressing the hope that "behavioural changes" brought about by the infection could become the "new normal" for a healthy society after the pandemic abates.   2. LOCKDOWN-PROTESTS -- DEL25 New Delhi: From at-home hunger strikes to sloganeering from terraces, trending hashtags to video campaigns and online petitions -- protests in the country have adjusted to the lockdown by moving either indoors or to the virtual world. . 3. LOCKDOWN-NCPCR-STREET CHILDREN -- DEL89 New Delhi: Taking note of the plight of street children during the coronavirus lockdown, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said this time could be used to create a database of the children so they could be linked to various government social schemes and be prevented from coming out on the streets again. .

4. PB-VIRUS-DANISH WOMAN -- DES23 Gurdaspur: A Danish woman, fondly called a 'videshi bahu' or 'memsaab' in Gurdaspur in Punjab, has taken it upon herself to make the poor people in the district aware about the deadly virus menacing through the world and ways to keep it at bay. . 5. DL-LOCKDOWN-AAP-HELPLINE -- DES19 New Delhi: From helping a father to get back his child to providing medical assistance to a pregnant woman, a helpline in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar constituency is doing a lot more than just addressing coronavirus queries.  6. RJ-QUARANTINE-MACHAAN -- DES18 Jaipur: A 24-year-old migrant worker, who had walked around 200 km from Ajmer district to his village in Bhilwara after the lockdown was extended, has spent his mandatory 14-day quarantine on a 'machaan' built on a tree 7. MP-LOCKDOWN-MIGRANTS -- BES2   Indore: Amid the nationwide lockdown, thousands of migrant labourers who left for their native places have got stranded in western Madhya Pradesh and are getting impatient because of loss of jobs, misery of being displaced and uncertainty over return to home. .

8. VIRUS-UAE-INDIANS-EVACUATION-EX-ENVOY -- MDS19 Bengaluru: Gulf economies will see significant economic revival from next year post COVID-19 pandemic, a former Indian enovy said on Tuesday, asserting that he does not see a scenario where the Indian expatriate community's presence will be jeopardised in the region. . 9. VIRUS-ISRAEL-LD ANTIBODY -- FGN41 Jerusalem: Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett has said that scientists at the country's main biological research institute have made a "significant breakthrough" in developing an antibody to the novel coronavirus, as the researchers wrapped up the development phase and moved to patent and mass produce the potential treatment. .

10. VIRUS-US-INDIA-FLIGHTS -- FGN13 Washington: The special evacuation flights for thousands of Indians stranded in the US due to the coronavirus-linked global travel restrictions are most likely to begin this week from San Francisco and other cities, according to officials.. .

