Left Menu
Development News Edition

From word to ‘eword’ – readers and publishers begin to adapt to corona times

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 13:58 IST
From word to ‘eword’ – readers and publishers begin to adapt to corona times

Sweet, summer afternoons of lounging with the latest bestseller or that old favourite might feel like a postcard from a sepia-tinted past, but the days of reading aren’t over -- they have just shifted from dog-eared pages to digitally bookmarked ones. With a nationwide lockdown that has been in place since March 25 and is only now beginning to relax in some sectors, everyone is adapting to the new normal of staying indoors. And so are readers who are turning to ebooks, some reluctantly, still viewing them as inferior to the physical book, and others eager to embrace new technology as the way to go in a post-corona tomorrow. Publishers have largely welcomed the change and see it as an opportunity to enter a new market they hadn’t tapped properly before. Clients like Reva Malhotra, PR professional and former literature student who must read for a couple of hours before she goes to bed, are their target “It is more out of lack of choice that I had to switch. I have never been an ebook person, I come from a background in literature so I always preferred a physical copy. But since shops are closed and nobody is delivering, I don’t have an option,” Malhotra told PTI.

Not so long ago, she would just pop into a bookstore, browse through tall shelves, and bring home a new book. Now, Malhotra has downloaded the Amazon Kindle app on her phone and manages to get in her quota of reading. That publishers are constantly adding new titles to their inventories to accommodate all kinds of readers helps. With a new digital store on Kindle and over 260 new ebooks, publisher Bloomsbury India has recorded a “significant spike” in sales. Yogesh Sharma, senior VP sales and marketing, Bloomsbury India, said traditionalists experimenting with ebooks are making the difference. “Monthly sales of ebooks have more than doubled in the lockdown period. Though the trend may not continue in the post-lockdown period, those who experimented reading from ebooks for the first time will help expand the ebook readership in the long run.

“I think a large section of readers, even traditionalists who love the look, feel, touch of physical books, will now see ebooks as an option. Those who still don’t like the idea or the experience of ebooks will probably stock up more print books in the future,” Sharma said. Roli Books has registered a 50 per cent increase in the sale of ebooks and Hachette India sold 80 per cent more ebooks under the lockdown.  In the third phase of the lockdown, which started from May 4, the Union Home Ministry allowed standalone shops, including bookshops to operate. Many welcomed this, of course, but commuting is still a problem with no public transport and the fear of the spread of the infection anyway keeps customers away.

Delhi-based The Bookshop was among the first to start "shipping anywhere in the city" and open the store to customers on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, Bahrisons, another old Delhi bookshop, also informed its readers on Twitter this week that they could now order books sitting at home. The Oxford Bookstore remains shut and is not taking orders either.

Ankur Singhal, a chartered accountant, is among those who want to wait it out and try ebooks for now. “It’s good to know the shops are open, but I think it’s better to stay indoors for now. I am not particularly into ebooks, but for the last 40 days they have been a constant support.  “Earlier I thought it would be difficult to get used to, but once you get a hang of it, it’s all about reading a good book,” he said.  To maintain reader interest in the digital format, Penguin Random House is collaborating with authors on social media and has launched online communities to increase engagement with its customers. “To keep this interest going, we are releasing some very topical and suitable ebooks. We are also closely reviewing the trends, genres that are attracting people’s attention and accordingly building awareness about our titles in those genres,” said Niti Kumar, senior vice president, marketing, digital and communications, Penguin Random House India.

Readers have shown particular interest in "mythology, romance, well-being, spirituality and cookery" during the lockdown period, Kumar said.  Switching from the printed word to the digital one is an opportunity to tap into a new market, according to Riti Jagoorie, general manager, product, Hachette India. Jagoorie believes physical books will once again rule the market after shops open. “The lockdown has shifted the focus to ebooks as all access to physical books was denied to readers but physical books will again reign supreme in our market once the lockdown is over and the book business gets back on its feet.  “A change we might see is publishers here may look at creating more ebooks… there is a definite market to be tapped into, even if it seems quite small at the moment,” Jagoorie said.

In this period, Hachette has not brought out any new titles but has handpicked over 700 of their top titles to curate a Kindle store. The oeuvre includes "A Man Called Ove", "Steve Jobs: The Exclusive Biography" and "Shantaram" . A similar ebook store has been opened for children's books with over 700 titles, including all-time Enid Blyton favourites such as "The Famous Five" and "The Secret Seven" series.

Roli Books’ director Kapil Kapoor is also of the opinion that the digital readership may decrease once the lockdown is lifted, but will still be more than what it was. “While I don’t think the growth rate for ebooks will remain this high once the lockdown has lifted, it will definitely be more than what it used to be before the lockdown. This is because many new users have been introduced to ebooks for the first time,” Kapoor said.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks boosted by U.S.-China talks ahead of key U.S. jobs data

Global shares rallied on Friday as investors cheered signs of improving Sino-American relations and looked towards more governments gradually reopening their economies. The positive mood stands in sharp contrast to the economic data. U.S. u...

Novelis Q4 sales dive 12 pc to $2.7 billion as commodity prices fall

Novelis Inc, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla-led Hindalco Industries, has reported 12 per cent year-on-year decline in net sales to 2.7 billion dollars for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 due to lower average LME aluminum prices and local ma...

'Four More Shots Please!' renewed for third season by Amazon

Amazon Prime Video has renewed Four More Shots Please, their most watched Indian Original show, for a third season. Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, the shows second season started streaming...

Australia annoyed as U.S. pushes Wuhan lab COVID-19 theory

Australian officials are frustrated that their push for an inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus is being undermined by the White House, which has sought to link the outbreak to a Chinese lab, government, diplomatic and intelligence s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020