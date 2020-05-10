PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on May 10, Sunday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis: DEF-ARMYCHIEF-THREATS -- DEL40 New Delhi: The time has come for India to adopt a "whole-of-government approach" in decisively confronting the "strategic uncertainties" looming on its horizon as well as non-traditional threats like pandemics, Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane has said, strongly pitching for broadening the country's national security doctrine. . VIRUS-MIZORAM CM-INTERVIEW -- DEL19 New Delhi: Mizoram’s corona-free status can be attributed to the discipline of its people and the combined efforts of the church, NGOs and administration, says Chief Minister Pu Zoramthanga. .

VIRUS-NGOS DISABILITY -- DES11 New Delhi: Several NGOs working in the disability sector are facing severe financial crunch as most of the funds and donations they would earlier get has been diverted towards tackling the COVID-19 crisis. . UP-VIRUS-FLIGHT-SCENE -- DEL1 Lucknow: Haji Mohammed Sajid could not control his emotion as he came out of the Lucknow airport on Saturday evening after an Air India flight arrived here from Sharjah with 182 Indians on board as part of the government's 'Vande Bharat Mission'. .

VIRUS-SIBAL-2NDLD EXAMS -- DEL66 New Delhi: With uncertainty looming over the 2020-2021 academic session of schools in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, former Human Resource Development Minister Kapil Sibal on Sunday said either all students barring those in Class 12 be promoted or an internal assessment mechanism be put in place to save children in class 10 and other levels from examination stress. . DL-TABLIGHI-DEOBAND-KEJRIWAL -- DES22 New Delhi: Under quarantine in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband for more than 40 days, a group of 9 Tablighi Jamaat members from Delhi have urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to facilitate their return home following the Saharanpur administration's nod to release them upon completion of requisite quarantine period. .

PAR-SESSION-SPEAKER -- DEL39 New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which normally begins in the last week of June or in the first week of July, may still be held on time, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Sunday, amid concerns that the coronavirus pandemic may delay its start. . UP-VIRUS-ASSEMBLY-SESSION -- DES8 Lucknow: Only 200 of the 403 MLAs will be able to sit inside the Uttar Pradesh Assembly if social distancing norms are implemented in the House as there are not enough seats, Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit said. .

LOCKDOWN-MOTHER'S DAY -- DES5 New Delhi: He hops off a helicopter, whips off his shades and makes a dash through the grounds towards his home to give his mother a surprise, but there she is, waiting at the door with a ‘pooja thali’ in her hand. . LOCKDOWN-CONG-ANTONY -- DEL58 New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Defence Minister A K Antony on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene immediately to prevent starvation deaths in the country in the wake of the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. .

