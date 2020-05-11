Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cooperate with Railways in running more 'Shramik' special trains, facilitate faster movement of stranded migrant workers: Union Home Secy to state Chief Secy's

Union Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla, on Monday wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories (UTs) urging them to allow receiving of all Shramik special trains without any hindrance and facilitate faster movement of stranded migrant workers to their native places.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 10:40 IST
Cooperate with Railways in running more 'Shramik' special trains, facilitate faster movement of stranded migrant workers: Union Home Secy to state Chief Secy's
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla, on Monday wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories (UTs) urging them to allow receiving of all Shramik special trains without any hindrance and facilitate faster movement of stranded migrant workers to their native places. He also requested states to cooperate with Indian Railways in running more 'Shramik' special trains.

The letter comes a day after Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a meeting, through video conferencing, during which the state's representatives shared the information regarding situation during the lockdown. "As requested by the Cabinet Secretary, all State/ UT Governments should cooperate with the railways in the running of more number of `Shramik' special trains so that travel of stranded migrant workers is facilitated at a faster rate," the letter by Home Secretary read.

"I urge upon you all to allow receiving of all Shramik special trains without any hindrance and facilitate faster movement of stranded migrant workers to their native places," it added. Through the letter, the Home Secretary further urged the states with migrant workers to ensure that they (migrants) leave only through the trains or buses being run by the government and do not resort to walking on the roads and railway tracks in order to reach their homes.

"In the meeting, the situation of migrant workers walking on the road and on railway tracks was noted with great concern. Since their movement by buses and `Shramik' special trains has already been allowed to enable their travel to native places, all State/ UT governments should ensure that migrant workers do not resort to walking on the road and on railway tracks. In case they are found in such condition, they should appropriately be counselled, taken to nearby shelters and provided with food, water etc. till such time they are facilitated to board the `Shramik' special trains or buses to their native places," it read. Despite multiple 'Shramik' special trains and buses being run, reports of migrant workers resorting to walking on foot to reach their native places have continued coming in from across the country.

In a tragic mishap last week, at least 16 migrant labourers were killed, and several others were injured, when a goods train ran over them between Jalna and Aurangabad in the Nanded Division of South Central Railway in Karmad police station area of the Aurangabad district. The migrant labourers, who had been walking for several kilometres, were sleeping on the rail tracks when the mishap occurred, the railway officials said. As per Railways officials, the migrant labourers hailed from Madhya Pradesh and were walking towards home from Maharashtra's Jalna and after walking for about 36 km, they had stopped to take rest when they fell asleep on the tracks. (ANI)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand to reopen malls, cafes from Thursday as virus curbs eased

New Zealand businesses including malls, cinemas, cafes and gyms will reopen on Thursday after some of the tightest restrictions in the world to stop the spread of the coronavirus were further loosened on Monday.The Pacific nation was locked...

French Finance Minister to hold new meetings with auto executives this week

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that he would hold new meetings this week with representatives of the countrys automotive industry, which has been hit hard by the impact of the coronavirus. Le Maire also told BFM Busin...

ICMR issues guidance for appropriate recording of COVID-19 deaths to create robust data

COVID-19 would be recorded as an underlying cause of death when leading to pneumonia, cardiac injury and clotting in the bloodstream, among others, according to the guidance issued by ICMR for appropriate recording of deaths due to the dise...

Spotify inks licensing deal with Saregama for India market

Music streaming service Spotify on Monday said it has signed a licensing partnership with Saregama for the India market. The partnership will enable Spotify users in India to access Saregamas entire catalogue that spans across film, Carnati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020