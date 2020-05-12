New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm. . DEL10 HR-MIGRANT-KILLED Migrant labourer walking to Bihar killed near Ambala after being hit by car Ambala: A migrant labourer was killed while another seriously injured when a car hit them on the Ambala-Jagadhri highway near Ambala Cantonment on Tuesday morning, police said. .

DES58 HR-VIRUS-CASES 50 new COVID-19 infections reported in Haryana, cases rise to 780 Chandigarh: Fresh coronavirus cases continued to be reported from Haryana's NCR districts, with 31 new infections out of 50 being on Tuesday recorded from Gurgaon and Faridabad. . DES39 HR-LOCKDOWN-VIJ Make violation of social distancing rules criminal offence: Vij Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said a law should be introduced making the violation of social distancing rules a criminal offence as economic activities restart amidst the easing of the coronavirus lockdown. DES47 HR-VIRUS-REVISED DISCHARGE GUIDELINES Haryana health minister differs with Centre's revised policy for discharging COVID-19 patients Chandigarh: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said he differed with Centre's revised policy for discharge of coronavirus patients and has ordered that those with even mild cases need to test negative before being discharged. .

DEL100 PB-VIRUS-CASES One more dies of coronavirus as 37 fresh cases surface in Punjab Chandigarh: A 32-year-old man infected with coronavirus died in Punjab on Tuesday as the state reported 37 new cases, 14 of them railway police personnel. . DES54 PB-CONG-BAJWA Bajwa blames 'govt-contractor nexus' for Punjab missing excise revenue targets Chandigarh: Claiming that the “government-contractor nexus” is the reason behind the state failing to achieve its excise revenue targets for the last three years, Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday sought a probe into the functioning of the department. DEL15 RJ-VIRUS CASES Two more die of COVID-19 in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded two more deaths due to coronavirus on Tuesday, while 47 fresh cases of the virus were reported, the health department said. .

DES22 RJ-UNAUTHORISED MEDIA Dholpur admin bans unregistered news channels, 'journalistic activities' on social media Dholpur: In view of possibility of circulation of fake news amid coronavirus pandemic, Dholpur district administration banned news channels and similar "journalistic activities" on social media platforms which were running without being registered with competent regulatory authorities. . DES34 HP-VIRUS-3RDDLD CASES Police station sealed in Himachal after cop tests positive, coronavirus count now 66 Shimla: Himachal Pradesh police sealed a police station in Kangra district after a head constable there tested positive for coronavirus, among the six new cases reported from the state on Tuesday. .

DES21 UP-LOCKDOWN-REVIEW UP chief minister stresses need to revive economic activities Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday stressed the need to revive economic activities in the state in a bid to attract investments. . DES16 UP-VIRUS-PLASMA-SINGER Plasma donation by singer Kanika Kapoor not happening now Lucknow: A fortnight after Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor offered to donate plasma for the treatment of other COVID-19 patients, the idea has fizzled out. .

DES41 UP-LOCKDOWN-LABOURER-DEATH Migrant worker walks, hitch-hikes over 1500 kms from Mumbai to UP, dies after reaching hometown Sant Kabir Nagar: A migrant worker who walked and hitch-hiked over 1,500 kilometres from Mumbai to his native place in Uttar Pradesh died of exhaustion on Tuesday, just when he reached hometown Khalilabad here, officials said. DES6 UP-LD-MIGRANTS POSITIVE 2 migrants who returned from Gujarat test positive for coronavirus in UP’s Hardoi Hardoi: Two migrant workers who recently returned from Gujarat have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said here on Tuesday. . DES35 UP-ADITYANATH-JOBS Adityanath pitches for job creation under MGNREGA Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked for the creation of 50 lakh jobs per day under the MGNREGA, more than double the current numbers. .

DES38 NCR-VIRUS-PATIENT-LD DEATH Third COVID-19 death in Gautam Buddh Nagar, cases rise to 230 Noida (UP): A 60-year-old coronavirus patient died due to cardiac arrest at a hospital in Greater Noida, becoming the third COVID-19 fatality in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Tuesday. . DEL119 UP-KAFEEL-NSA Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan's detention under NSA extended by 3 months Gorakhpur (UP): The authorities on Tuesday extended the detention of Dr Kafeel Khan, booked over alleged hate speech under the National Security Act, by another three months. .

DEL123 JK-VIRUS-CASES Jammu & Kashmir sees 55 new COVID-19 cases, infection tally stands at 934 Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday witnessed its biggest single-day spike as 55 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the Union territory, taking the total number of cases to 934, officials said. . DES1 JK-MOBILE-2G 2G internet services restored in 8 of Kashmir's 10 districts Srinagar: Mobile internet services at 2G speed were restored in the Kashmir valley, except Pulwama and Shopian districts, hours after the Supreme Court ruled out immediate restoration of 4G services in Jammu and Kashmir..