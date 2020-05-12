'at Suggested heading Property dealer's wife shot dead in Ghaziabad

The wife of a property dealer was shot dead allegedly by a man in the Loni area here on Tuesday, police said. Property dealer Haji Saleem, a resident of Mustafabad in Delhi, his wife Divya Rana and a man wishing to buy a plot of land were going to Chirori town in a car, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun told PTI.

Suddenly, the man fired at Rana, alighted from the car and fled, he said. She was rushed to GTB hospital in Delhi by Saleem where she was declared brought dead, Jadaun said.

Police is investigating the matter, he said..