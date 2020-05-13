Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 19:06 IST
PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on May 13, Wednesday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis: 1.CG-CM-INTERVIEW -- DEL16 New Delhi: Lending a strong voice of support to Mamata Banerjee who charged the Centre with discrimination, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that leaking of central action and communications to the media ahead of informing states tantamounts to undermining their power. . 2.LOCKDOWN-TRAIN-INSIDE SCENE -- DEL25 New Delhi: There was complete disregard for physical distancing rules on the first train that reached New Delhi from Ahmedabad on Wednesday since the resumption of railway services as passengers crowded the pantry to buy dry food and water bottles during dinner time, according to a traveller. .

3.DL-TRAIN-LD PASSENGERS -- DEL19 New Delhi: Scores of people, who arrived here on the first batch of trains since the partial resumption of railway services amid a lockdown, were on Wednesday left stranded on the roads outside the railway station with no transport available for onward journeys. . 4.TN-LOCKDOWN-MAMALLAPURAM -- MDS5 Mamallapuram (TN): The transition from euphoria to gloom, in a matter of a few months is just hard to believe for a host of people here like master artisans and hoteliers. .

5.LOCKDOWN-FILM RELEASES-DIGITAL -- DES2 Mumbai: Big ticket releases such as Amitabh Bachchan’s “Gulabo Sitabo” may bypass theatres and premiere directly on digital platforms, being seen as a potential saviour for the film industry in a year marred by the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty over when cinemas will open.. .

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Anti-Sikh riots: SC declines interim bail on health grounds to Sajjan Kumar

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed pleas for interim bail or parole on health grounds of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who is serving life imprisonment in an 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, saying that he did not need hospitalizatio...

TDS/TCS rate for non-salary payments cut by 25 pc till Mar'21;ITR filing deadline extended to Nov'20

The government on Wednesday slashed TDSTCS rate for non-salary payments to residents by 25 per cent for the remaining months of the fiscal and extended the due date for filing income tax returns for 2019-20 till November 30, 2020. Announc...

Army chief visits forward areas of Sapta Shakti Command

Army chief General M M Naravane visited the forward areas of the Sapta Shakti Command in Rajasthan and Punjab on Tuesday and Wednesday, a defence spokesperson here said. Naravane, accompanied by Sapta Shakti Army commander Lt Gen Alok Kler,...

Poland's GDP to fall by around 4% in 2020 -ministry

Polands gross domestic product is expected fall by around 4 in 2020, the development ministry said on Wednesday, according to state news agency PAP.In 2019 the Polish economy grew by 4.1. ...
