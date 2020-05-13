PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on May 13, Wednesday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis: 1.CG-CM-INTERVIEW -- DEL16 New Delhi: Lending a strong voice of support to Mamata Banerjee who charged the Centre with discrimination, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that leaking of central action and communications to the media ahead of informing states tantamounts to undermining their power. . 2.LOCKDOWN-TRAIN-INSIDE SCENE -- DEL25 New Delhi: There was complete disregard for physical distancing rules on the first train that reached New Delhi from Ahmedabad on Wednesday since the resumption of railway services as passengers crowded the pantry to buy dry food and water bottles during dinner time, according to a traveller. .

3.DL-TRAIN-LD PASSENGERS -- DEL19 New Delhi: Scores of people, who arrived here on the first batch of trains since the partial resumption of railway services amid a lockdown, were on Wednesday left stranded on the roads outside the railway station with no transport available for onward journeys. . 4.TN-LOCKDOWN-MAMALLAPURAM -- MDS5 Mamallapuram (TN): The transition from euphoria to gloom, in a matter of a few months is just hard to believe for a host of people here like master artisans and hoteliers. .

5.LOCKDOWN-FILM RELEASES-DIGITAL -- DES2 Mumbai: Big ticket releases such as Amitabh Bachchan’s “Gulabo Sitabo” may bypass theatres and premiere directly on digital platforms, being seen as a potential saviour for the film industry in a year marred by the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty over when cinemas will open.. .