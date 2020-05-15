Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plans to convert 61st Cavalry into armoured regiment: Sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 20:35 IST
Plans to convert 61st Cavalry into armoured regiment: Sources

The Army is planning to convert the iconic 61st Cavalry, its only mounted cavalry unit, into an armored regiment, sources said on Friday. The 61st Cavalry, largely a ceremonial unit, was raised in 1953 by amalgamating mounted elements of cavalry regiments of the erstwhile princely states of India.

Sources said the Army is planning to convert the Jaipur-based 61st Cavalry into an armored regiment and it is likely to be equipped with tanks to make it a combat force from its current position as largely a ceremonial unit. They said the plan is to also make an 'equestrian excellence node' from the strength of horses.

The 61st Cavalry has taken part in Republic Day celebrations too. At present, the ceremonial President's Bodyguard (PBG) and the 61st Cavalry are the only horse-mounted cavalry units of the country. Historically, cavalry units have played critical roles in decisive battles such as the Battle of Haifa in Israel fought in 1918.

Indian Army commemorates September 23 every year as Haifa Day to pay tribute to the three Indian Cavalry Regiments - Mysore, Hyderabad and Jodhpur Lancers, that helped liberate the city of Haifa following a heroic cavalry action by the 15th Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade of the then British Indian Army in the battle. The Teen Murti memorial commemorates the role of the three regiments in that famous battle.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Poland appoints conservative interim Supreme Court head in judicial turmoil

Polands president appointed an ultra-conservative as new interim head of the Supreme Court on Friday after his predecessor resigned, deepening judicial and political turmoil ahead of a controversial presidential election.Aleksander Stepkows...

US retail sales plunged a record 16 per cent in April as virus hit

US retail sales tumbled by a record 16.4 per cent from March to April as business shutdowns caused by the coronavirus kept shoppers away, threatened the viability of stores across the country and further weighed down a sinking economy. The ...

US retail sales plunged a record 16 per cent in April as virus hit

US retail sales tumbled by a record 16.4 per cent from March to April as business shutdowns caused by the coronavirus kept shoppers away, threatened the viability of stores across the country and further weighed down a sinking economy. The ...

Third tranche of economic stimulus will help rural economy, boost farmers' income: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the third tranche of economic stimulus announced by his government will help rural economy and boost farmers incomeI welcome todays measures announced by FM nsitharaman. They will help the rural e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020