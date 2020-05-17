COVID-19: 65-year-old man dies in Udgir in Latur, toll now 2

Latur, May 17 (PTI)The number of COVID-19 deaths in Latur in Maharashtra reached two after a 65-year-old man succumbed to the infection in hotspot Udgir on Sunday, a senior health official said. The man was suffering from diabetes, hypertension and pneumonia and breathed his last at 12:45pm in Udgir sub- district hospital, said district civil surgeon Sanjay Dhage.

"The man is a resident of Udgir and his family had travel history to Bidar in neighbouring Karnataka. Nine of his family members, as well as doctors and staff who had been treating him were quarantined as a precautionary measure," Dhage added. Udgir accounts for 41 of the 49 COVID-19 cases in Latur district.

The number of active cases in the district is 18.