Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 2.50 lakh migrant workers sent back home from Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-05-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 22:29 IST
Over 2.50 lakh migrant workers sent back home from Punjab

The Punjab government on Tuesday said it has facilitated the return of more than 2.5 lakh migrant workers to their home states with the 200th train leaving for Maharashtra from Amritsar on Tuesday. Nodal officer Vikas Pratap said another 15 trains would be leaving today.

The 200th train which was flagged off from Amritsar by Deputy Commissioner Shivdular Singh Dhillon would take migrants to their homes in Maharashtra. “We are ensuring those wishing to go back are united with their families without any difficulty at the earliest,” he said. Out of the total 215 trains, the highest 89 have gone from Ludhiana, 61 from Jalandhar, 19 from Amritsar, 16 from Patiala and 15 from Mohali. Six trains have left from Ferozepur with five from Sirhind and three from Bathinda. The highest number of trains are going to Uttar Pradesh followed by Bihar and Jharkhand. The Punjab government is also sending trains to Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi’s private liquor shops likely to reopen from Friday

All private liquor shops in the national capital are likely to reopen from Friday as the Delhi government has directed these outlets to submit their monthly stock record MSR by May 21. However, liquor shops in malls will remain closed in ac...

FWICE seeks Maharashtra CM's nod to resume post-production work

Federation of Western India Cine Employees FWICE on Tuesday appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow resumption of post-production work. Through a letter that the organisation sent to the Chief Ministers Office, they...

Building a cinematic bond with refugees, in a time of crisis

A Brazilian filmmaker is hoping that the uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic will generate more empathy and solidarity towards others, including refugees, an optimistic position also held by the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR in the...

President Ramaphosa to participate in AU virtual meeting on Libya

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to participate in todays virtual meeting of the African Union AU Contact Group of the High-Level Committee on Libya.The meeting is at the invitation of the President of the Republic of the Congo and Cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020