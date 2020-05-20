Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 20:26 IST
PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on May 20, Wednesday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis:

PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on May 20, Wednesday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis: VIRUS-VACCINE-RACE -- DEL92 New Delhi: As scientists across the world work frantically to find a vaccine against COVID-19, which continues its rapid global spread, all eyes are on US-based company Moderna's encouraging early results on a small group of healthy volunteers. . INDOFRENCH-AMBASSADOR -- DEL62 New Delhi: Even the coronavirus crisis has not made tensions "abate" in the Indo-Pacific, and both India and France are aware of the ongoing activities in the region, French Ambassador said on Wednesday, in an oblique reference to China's muscular military deployment in the strategic waters at a time when the world is battling the pandemic. .

LOCKDOWN-FILMS-BACKGROUND DANCERS -- DEL37 Mumbai: Look hard and you might still miss him matching Shah Rukh Khan step for step in the hit song “Lungi Dance”, but those were glory days nonetheless and they may never be back, says a despairing Tej Chandivale. . HP-VIRUS-BARAAT -- DEL25 Shimla: A marriage party returned to Himachal Pradesh from West Bengal after 56 days as it had remained stranded there due to the coronavirus lockdown. .

MH-LOCKDOWN-STREET FOOD -- BES2 Mumbai: Mumbai's popular street snacks like 'bhel puri', 'paani puri' and 'vada pav', which used to be relished by people cutting across community and class barriers, have no takers now during the lockdown, throwing street food vendors and roadside stalls out of business. . BH-LOCKDOWN-GIRL -- CAL16 Darbhanga (Bihar): Cycling almost 1,200 km with a debilitated person riding pillion could be a daunting task even for professional athletes, leave alone an ordinary teenager and that too amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In this case, the heavily-stacked odds against Bihar girl Jyoti Kumari were no match for her grit. .

TN-LOCKDOWN-MIGRANTS-HIGHWAY -- MDS4 Gummidipoondi(TN): An exodus of a different kind, hundreds of guest workers dot the Chennai-Kolkata Highway here starting from Puzhal, a northern Chennai suburb, hoping to make it to their native towns and villages up north and eastern parts of the country to reunite with worried parents, concerned spouses and doting children. . AP-MIGRANTS-IPS OFFICER -- MDS7 Amravati.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

U.S. airlines step up safety measures in preparation for recovery

U.S. carriers JetBlue Airways Corp and United Airlines Holdings Inc announced fresh safety measures on Wednesday aimed at restoring confidence in travel as several executives pointed to signs domestic demand is improving. U.S. states are st...

Former BJP MLA from HP dies of cardiac arrest

Former BJP MLA in Himachal Pradesh Rakesh Verma died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday, a senior doctor saidHe was brought dead at Indira Gandhi Medical College IGMC at 7.30 pm today here, IGMC senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj saidVe...

'Thundering' sound creates flutter in Bengaluru

A loud thundering sound in several parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon triggered panic among the residents, while officials ruled out the possibility of it being an earthquake. The sound was heard across the city from Kempegowda Int...

Publicise list of shelters for migrant workers in TN: PIL

Chennai, May 20 PTI The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to accommodate stranded migrant workers in shelters, homes and other places before transporting them to their home states. Passing interim orders on a...
