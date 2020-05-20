PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on May 20, Wednesday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis: VIRUS-VACCINE-RACE -- DEL92 New Delhi: As scientists across the world work frantically to find a vaccine against COVID-19, which continues its rapid global spread, all eyes are on US-based company Moderna's encouraging early results on a small group of healthy volunteers. . INDOFRENCH-AMBASSADOR -- DEL62 New Delhi: Even the coronavirus crisis has not made tensions "abate" in the Indo-Pacific, and both India and France are aware of the ongoing activities in the region, French Ambassador said on Wednesday, in an oblique reference to China's muscular military deployment in the strategic waters at a time when the world is battling the pandemic. .

LOCKDOWN-FILMS-BACKGROUND DANCERS -- DEL37 Mumbai: Look hard and you might still miss him matching Shah Rukh Khan step for step in the hit song “Lungi Dance”, but those were glory days nonetheless and they may never be back, says a despairing Tej Chandivale. . HP-VIRUS-BARAAT -- DEL25 Shimla: A marriage party returned to Himachal Pradesh from West Bengal after 56 days as it had remained stranded there due to the coronavirus lockdown. .

MH-LOCKDOWN-STREET FOOD -- BES2 Mumbai: Mumbai's popular street snacks like 'bhel puri', 'paani puri' and 'vada pav', which used to be relished by people cutting across community and class barriers, have no takers now during the lockdown, throwing street food vendors and roadside stalls out of business. . BH-LOCKDOWN-GIRL -- CAL16 Darbhanga (Bihar): Cycling almost 1,200 km with a debilitated person riding pillion could be a daunting task even for professional athletes, leave alone an ordinary teenager and that too amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In this case, the heavily-stacked odds against Bihar girl Jyoti Kumari were no match for her grit. .

TN-LOCKDOWN-MIGRANTS-HIGHWAY -- MDS4 Gummidipoondi(TN): An exodus of a different kind, hundreds of guest workers dot the Chennai-Kolkata Highway here starting from Puzhal, a northern Chennai suburb, hoping to make it to their native towns and villages up north and eastern parts of the country to reunite with worried parents, concerned spouses and doting children. . AP-MIGRANTS-IPS OFFICER -- MDS7 Amravati.