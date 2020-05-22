Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chennai, May 22 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-05-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 20:12 IST
Chennai, May 22 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennai, May 22 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 8.10 pm. . MDS2 TN-JAYA-LD ORDINANCE TN Governor promulgates ordinance to take temporary possession of Jayalalithaa's residence (Eds: Adds details, background) Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has promulgated an ordinance to take temporary possession of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's residence to convert it into a memorial, the state government said on Friday. .

MDS3 AP-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: One death, 62 fresh cases reported in AP; toll at 55 Amaravati: With 62 fresh infections, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh surged to 2,667 while one death was reported, taking the toll in the state to 55, the health department said on Friday. . MDS4 TN-BJP-DURAISAMY V P Duraisamy joins BJP, says you can protect India if you accept BJP's ideology Chennai: Dravidian leader and former deputy speaker of Tamil Nadu Assembly V P Duraisamy, who was stripped off his deputy general secretary's post from the DMK on Thursday, joined the BJP on Friday. .

MDS5 KL-VIRUS-FILM CREW 58 member film crew back in India after being stranded for 2 months in Jordan Kochi: After being stranded for nearly two months in Jordan due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, a 58-member Malayalam film crew, including noted actor Prithviraj, arrived here on Friday by a special Air India flight. . MDS10 KL-AVI-VIRUS-MINISTER (CHANGING SLUG) Quarantine must for domestic air travellers: Kerala govt Thiruvananthapuram: Domestic flyers arriving in Kerala must undergo strict home quarantine as per the lockdown guidelines, in view of increasing COVID-19 cases in the state, Health Minister K K Shailaja said on Friday. .

MDS15 TN-VIRUS-CASES Four more COVID-19 deaths reported in TN, toll now 98;786 fresh cases, tally rises to 14,753 Chennai: At least 786 more people tested positive for the coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, raising the number of such cases in the state to 14,753, while four fatalities were reported on Friday, the health department said. . MDS18 KA-VIRUS-LD CASES 138 more test positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka, active cases breach 1,000 mark Bengaluru: Once again crossing the century mark, Karnataka reported 138 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to 1,743 as the state tested a record 12,229 samples on Friday, the health department said. .

MES14 AP-TEMPLE-LADDU Tirupati "laddu" subsidised sales to start in AP from Monday Tirupati. .

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Thailand delays data law by a year as pandemic stalls preparations

Thailand has given businesses another year to comply with a new personal data protection law due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis on their preparations. The Personal Data Protection Act became law in May last year with a one-year tra...

French court orders insurer Axa to pay restaurant's COVID-19 losses

A Paris commercial court has ruled that French insurer Axa will have to pay a restaurant owner two months worth of coronavirus-related revenue losses, the restaurants lawyer said on Friday.Stephane Manigold, who owns four restaurants in Par...

Longtime Jazz coach Sloan dies at 78

Longtime Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan died at age 78 on Friday. The Jazz announced Sloans passing on Twitter with a photo captioned Rest easy, coach.Jerry Sloan will always be synonymous with the Utah Jazz. He will forever be a part of the U...

Anil Kapoor remembers getting Christopher Nolan's autograph, lauds 'Tenet' trailer

Heaping praises on ace filmmaker Christopher Nolans new action-thriller Tenet, actor Anil Kapoor on Friday remembered his meeting with the Inception director. Kapoor retweeted the very gripping trailer of Nolans film and shared how he got a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020