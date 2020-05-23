Left Menu
PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on May 23, Saturday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis:

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 18:32 IST
PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on May 23, Saturday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis: VIRUS-DRUGS TRIAL-REMDESIVIR -- DEL31 New Delhi: With a vaccine still a long distance away, efforts to repurpose old medications used for other ailments provide hope of an early counter to COVID-19, say scientists, placing the antiviral remdesivir on top of the list of possible contenders. . VIRUS-LOCKDOWN-VIROLOGIST -- DEL9 New Delhi: The nationwide lockdown will no longer help India in its fight against COVID-19, and in its place community-driven containment, isolation and quarantine strategies have to be brought into play, leading virologist Shahid Jameel said. .

VIRUS-VACCINE-EXPERTS -- DEL32 New Delhi: As Indian firms scramble to develop a vaccine for coronavirus, experts feel that research in the country is still at a nascent stage and any concrete breakthrough is not likely within a year. . MP-CM-INTERVIEW -- DEL15 New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Tablighi Jamaat members aided in the spread of coronavirus infection in the state particularly in Indore and Bhopal, and chided them for not acting "responsibly". MIGRANTS-HOME-LD STRUGGLE -- DEL46 New Delhi: Carrying a sack full of belongings and a backpack on their shoulders, daily wager Mohammed Sunny and his friend Mohammed Danish are determined to reach home in Bihar's Araria district for Eid, facing all odds stacked up against them. .

MIGRANTS-FAMILY-CYCLE -- DEL11 New Delhi: They walked, the parents, wife and children a cluster on the move while he wheeled a cycle with jerry cans and bundles loaded on – and his 12-year-old differently abled daughter cradled in a cloth sack tied to the side. . DL-SHELTER HOME-VOLUNTEER -- DES8 New Delhi: Ajit Lochin Mishra came to Yamuna Sports Complex last month hoping to return to his native place in Jharkhand, but after seeing the condition of other migrant workers he decided to stay back and enrolled as a volunteer at the shelter home. .

DL-LOCKDOWN-EID -- DES15 New Delhi: "Eid is a festival of love and hugging your friends and neighbours, but now you cannot even shake hands due to coronavirus" says Old Delhi resident Akram Quereshi, summing up the sombre mood ahead of one of the main festivals of the country. . MH-VIRUS-PETS -- BES1 Pune: Dog lovers in Maharashtra's Pune city have come to the rescue of pets, especially dogs of foreign breeds, who have been abandoned by their owners over misplaced fears of contracting coronavirus infection from them..

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Latest News

Shalimar Paints to foray into 'hygiene segment', to introduce sanitisers, disinfectants

Shalimar Paints on Saturday said it will foray into the hygiene segment by introducing sanitisers and disinfectants under the brand name of CLEAN. The board of Shalimar Paints, in a meeting held on Saturday,&#160;approved the diversificatio...

Sikkim reports first COVID-19 case as Delhi returnee tests positive

Sikkim reported its first COVID-19 case on Saturday as a 25-year-old student who recently returned from Delhi tested positive for the disease, a senior official said. The sample of the student was sent to North Bengal Medical College and Ho...

HC suggests DAC, Delhi govt to publish COVID data from hospitals after proper analysis

Delhi High Court has suggested that the Death Audit Committee and Delhi government should publish the data supplied by the government and private hospitals in the national capital only after proper analysis. A division bench of Chief Justic...

Amphan toll rises to 86 in West Bengal, CM Banerjee says Cyclone was 'disaster'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday informed that the death toll due to Cyclone Amphan in the state has risen to 86. Death toll rises to 86 due to Cyclone Amphan, said Banerjee.The Chief Minister assured people that every...
