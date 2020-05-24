PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on May 24, Sunday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis:

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 19:10 IST
LOCKDOWN-RAMCHANDRA GUHA-INTERVIEW -- DEL10 New Delhi: The unfolding miseries of millions of poor people in the world's largest coronavirus lockdown is the "greatest manmade tragedy" in India since Partition, says historian and economist Ramchandra Guha. . INDOFRENCH-AMBASSADOR-VACCINE -- DEL13 New Delhi: India will have an important role to play in the mass production of medicines and vaccines for coronavirus infection once the treatment for the deadly disease is found, French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain has said. .

LOCKDOWN-VACCINATION-CHILDREN -- DEL26 New Delhi: The hampering of routine immunisation of children against 'old enemies' like diphtheria, measles, tetanus and polio during the two-month coronavirus lockdown has triggered serious concerns about a possible resurgence of such vaccine-preventable diseases among them, according to experts. . MIGRANTS-AMARINDER-BAGHEL -- DEL38 New Delhi: With the country witnessing record single-day spike in coronavirus cases for three days in a row, Chief Ministers of Punjab and Chhattisgarh said movement of migrants and their management was the biggest challenge in the containment of the infection. VIRUS-LD MIGRANTS-EDUCATION -- DEL33 Gurgaon: When Shyam Babu came to Gurgaon eight years ago, he had big dreams in his mind for his son after he enrolled him in a school here with a hope that he will not become a labourer like him when he grows up. .

LOCKDOWN-FILMSTARS-GENEROUS -- DES10 Mumbai: From Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Chiranjeevi and Prabhas, India’s film biggies are stepping forward to do their bit for migrants, daily wage workers and those from their own industry facing joblessness and near starvation in an unprecedented pan-India lockdown.. .

