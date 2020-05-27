Left Menu
Development News Edition

Works for heritage corridor projects in Puri, Bhubaneswar to resume after 2 months

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-05-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 17:25 IST
Works for heritage corridor projects in Puri, Bhubaneswar to resume after 2 months

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday directed officials to resume work for heritage corridors around the Jagannath temple in Puri and Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar from Friday. The direction came during a review meeting the chief minister held through video conference with top officials to take stock of the progress made so far in the implementation of these two projects.

Describing the heritage corridor projects for the seaside pilgrim town of Puri and the temple city of Bhubaneswar as significant, Patnaik noted that the work on the projects remained suspended for around two months because of the nationwide lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, said an official statement. "We've had a more than two months break in view of the coronavirus outbreak. We must ease restrictions now and try and begin developmental works in Puri and Bhubaneswar by day after tomorrow, Patnaik said.

Emphasising on the need to strictly adhere to social distancing guidelines during the work, Patnaik said all precautionary measures must be taken to curb the spread of coronavirus infection. The state government had launched the projects for beautification of the shrines and their surroundings in order to attract more footfall. Unauthorised structures around the temples have also been demolished to pave way for smooth implementation of the projects.

The meeting was informed that a major portion of land for several structures, including a pilgrim centre, market complex and a bridge in Puri, has already been acquired. The land acquisition process for the whole project is likely to be completed in two-three months, an official said. Similarly, designs for the Shree Jagannath heritage corridor, Grand Road development, renovation of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration office building and Jagannath Culture Centre are being readied, he said.

Preparations have also been stepped up to give momentum to different works for the development around Lord Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar. While areas surrounding the shrine will be beautified, several ponds near the temple including the historic Bindu Sagar will be given a new look, he said. The meeting was informed that the state government will sign an agreement with the Indian Chemical Institute, Mumbai soon for improving the water quality of the water bodies, the official said.

Apart from Chief Secretary A K Tripathy, other senior officials also attended the review meeting. The Odisha government has earmarked Rs 3,208 crore under the Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) scheme in three years to transform Puri into a world heritage city. The chief minister had flagged off several projects under the scheme.

A number of projects have been approved under the ABADHA scheme, including development of the heritage security zone, Shree Setu project, Musa river revival plan, Jagannath Ballav pilgrim centre, housing projects, Puri lake development project, upgradation of Raghunandan Library, Acharya Harihar square re-development project, Atharnala heritage project, Matha Development Initiative and development of heritage ponds and lakes..

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

IOA forms 11-member annual grant and affiliation committee

The Indian Olympic Association on Wednesday constituted an 11-member committee led by Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwala to monitor annual grant and affiliation fee of its members for the 2020-2021 cycle. Besides Suma...

Bengaluru Central University will be developed at Rs 150 cr

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday said that the Bengaluru Central Universitys campus will be developed at a cost of Rs 150 crore. After chairing a review meeting of the University, the DCM, who is also in-char...

England's test and trace programme to launch on Thursday

A COVID-19 test and trace service will launch in England on Thursday to help the loosening of lockdown measures, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.From tomorrow there is a new test and trace operation which will change peoples lives and whi...

Reports: Xyp9x taking leave from Astralis

Andreas Xyp9x Hojsleth became the second major loss to Astralis, with multiple outlets reporting Xyp9x was taking a leave of which the nature and length arent yet known. Astralis next plays June 9, and Danny zonic Sorensen will be the prima...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020