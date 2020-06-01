PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on June 1, Monday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis: VIRUS-HEATHCARE WORKERS-LD STRESS -- DEL75 New Delhi: From doing yoga routines and listening to music to reading literature and holy books, doctors, nurses and healthcare workers at the frontline of the war against COVID-19 are beating stress and anxiety in a multitude of ways. . AVI-LD DGCA-SEATS -- DEL56 New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday asked airlines to keep middle seats vacant to the extent possible in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. .

KA-VIRUS-SCIENTIST -- MDS10 Bengaluru: Eminent scientist Prof. C N R Rao on Monday spoke out against introducing online classes for children in view of the COVID-19-induced close-down of schools, underlining the importance of human interface for good communication and inspiring young minds. . LOCKDOWN-WOMEN HARASSMENT -- DEL81 New Delhi: Getting unwarranted video call requests at odd hours, being talked down during virtual meetings were among the complaints of sexual harassment from women working from home during the nationwide lockdown, according to experts working in the field. .

WB-RESTAURANTS-SAFETY -- CES1 Kolkata: Patrons at all eateries will be requested to make digital payments and waiters have to refrain from frequenting customers' tables, as part of COVID-19 precautionary measures when food outlets reopen from June 8, a senior member of a restaurants' association said. . SPO-CRI-IND-CAMP -- SPD4 New Delhi: BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal on Monday said that their cricket operations and National Cricket Academy (NCA) team are working on organising a training camp for the top cricketers but didn't commit to any time frame under prevailing circumstances. .

