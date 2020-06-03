Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 50,000 evacuated in Gujarat, Daman ahead of cyclone

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-06-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 12:16 IST
Over 50,000 evacuated in Gujarat, Daman ahead of cyclone
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nearly 50,000 people living in coastal areas of South Gujarat and some 4,000 residents of the neighbouring Union Territory of Daman have so far been shifted to safer places ahead of the approaching cyclonic storm 'Nisarga', officials said on Wednesday. Police have been deployed on all the beaches in Gujarat's coastal belt and people have been asked to remain indoors, they said.

As many as 50,000 living near the coastline in South Gujarat have already been shifted to safer places while work is in progress to evacuate more people, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue, Pankaj Kumar said. The cyclone would have maximum impact on the coastal districts of Valsad and Navsari, followed Bharuch and Surat, he said.

"It is expected that the wind speed will remain between 100 to 110 kmph in Valsad and Navsari when the cyclone hits the coast between south Gujarat and north Maharashtra. All the fishermen have already been called back from the sea.

Salt-pan workers along with shrimp farm workers have also been shifted to safer locations," Kumar said in a statement. Besides, some 4,000 people living close to the sea shore in the adjoining Union Territory of Daman have also been shifted to safer places, another official said.

The nearly 50,000 people evacuated so far in Gujarat include 32,000 from Valsad district alone. While the cyclone is expected to cross the state coast in the afternoon, light rain started in most parts of Valsad and Navsari districts since morning.

"We have shifted nearly 32,000 people living close to the sea shore to temporary shelters. The weather is cloudy at present but winds have not started yet," Valsad collector R R Raval said. As many as 15 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and six teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed at different locations to help local administration in relief and rescue works, Kumar said.

As a precautionary measure, about 236 large hoardings and 120 high mast lights have been removed from Surat, Valsad and other towns of coastal region, he said. Around 250 ambulances and 170 emergency medical teams have been kept on stand-by in the South Gujarat region to address any eventuality, the official said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that the cyclone may not make a landfall on the Gujarat coast. However, it will have an impact in the form of gusty winds coupled with heavy rainfall in the coastal belt.

As per the latest IMD release, the cyclonic storm Nisarga over East Central Arabian Sea is currently around 460 km from Surat. It will cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibaug of Maharashtra during the afternoon, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph, it said.

The state MeT Centre said the cyclone will cause heavy rain in several parts of South Gujarat on Wednesday and Thursday. Barring the South Gujarat region, the cyclone will not have much impact in rest of the state, state MeT centre director Jayanta Sarkar said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Toddler tests positive, shifted to COVID hospital along with mother

A woman was shifted to a COVID hospital in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district after her one-year-old daughter tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday. Six migrant workers and the girl who came from Tamil Na...

Prannoy fumes after being ignored for Arjuna award for second successive year

Livid at not being nominated for the Arjuna award for the second consecutive year, Indian shuttler H S Prannoy said players less accomplished than him have been recommended by the Badminton Association of India. The Badminton Association of...

Business brief

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday said it has partnered with HDFC Bank for retail financing of its two-wheelers. Under this special tie-up, Bajaj Auto customers can now access HDFC Banks expertise and extensive network across India to avail hassle ...

Lufthansa vows company revamp as losses balloon

Lufthansa vowed to step up up restructuring measures after posting a first-quarter net loss of 2.1 billion euros 2.35 billion, days after agreeing on a state bail-out amid the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.The German carriers pledge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020