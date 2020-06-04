Left Menu
Development News Edition

People across world sign 927 petitions, seek justice for pregnant elephant killed in Kerala district

Hours before the world observes World Environment Day, people across the world have expressed their outrage through a petition platform over inhumane killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 18:46 IST
People across world sign 927 petitions, seek justice for pregnant elephant killed in Kerala district
Pregnant elephant fed pineapple stuffed with crackers died in Kerala. Image Credit: ANI

Hours before the world observes World Environment Day, people across the world have expressed their outrage through a petition platform over inhumane killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala. In less than 24 hours, as many as 927 petitions have been filed on the petition website Change.org and over 13 lakh people have signed these demanding the perpetrators of this cruel act be punished.

"Perhaps a more important question to ask right now is why we hear news about so many voiceless deaths and not enough about prosecutions? The law in India does not give long prison sentences for wildlife crimes. A sense of fear should be spread amongst people who might become killers of these innocent living beings. Convictions for wildlife killing must receive rigorous sentencing with hefty fines," said Kamal Ganatra, a citizen of Oman, in his petition. The petition has been supported by 5.6 lakh people in a day.

Thane resident Nikhil Suryawanshi, another petitioner on the platform, demanded that a murder charge be slapped against the perpetrators of the gruesome crime. "I was deeply hurt and angry when I read about the pregnant elephant brutally killed in Kerala. As I wanted to do something about this and wanted the offenders to get punished, I shared my thoughts with my sister who is an advocate. She told me to create a petition on Change.org," said Suryawanshi, whose petition has been signed by over 2.30 lakh people.

Echoing similar sentiments, Bangalore-based Aparajita said in her petition that the incident broke her heart. "It broke my heart...the innocent animal fell victim to an act of human cruelty. As she bit into the pineapple, it exploded in her mouth. We cannot let these voiceless animals suffer like this anymore. Strict action should be taken against the culprits," she wrote.

A petition by Meera Kant, seeking criminal charges against those who killed the pregnant elephant, has been signed by over three lakh people. Some of these petitions have drawn social media support from celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, Diana Penty, and Kapil Sharma. The number of petitions and the signatures supporting them are increasing by the second.

According to official figures presented by the Central government in the Parliament, 373 elephants died of unnatural causes, such as electrocution and poaching between 2015-2018. People in the US, UK, France, and Australia, have started petitions on the issue.

The elephant had died in Palakkad district on May 27 after it ate a pineapple stuffed with crackers and forest officials said that it died standing in river Velliyar after it suffered an injury in its lower jaw. The elephant was seen standing in the river with its mouth and trunk in the water for some relief from the pain after the explosive-filled fruit exploded in its mouth. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

1.9 million seek jobless aid even as reopenings slow layoffs

Nearly 1.9 million people applied for US unemployment benefits last week, evidence that many employers are still cutting jobs even as the gradual reopening of businesses has slowed the pace of layoffs. The total number of people who are rec...

Rugby-Virus halt is ideal chance to sort out calendar, says O'Shea

The decimation of world rugby by the coronavirus has given administrators an unbelievable opportunity to come up with a solution to the fixture chaos that has dogged the sport for years, England official Conor OShea said on Thursday.For yea...

Delhi violence: Court dismisses JCC member Safoora Zargar’s bail plea

When you choose to play with embers, you cannot blame the wind to have carried the spark a bit too far and spread the fire, a Delhi court said on Thursday while dismissing bail plea of Jamia Coordination Committee member Safoora Zargar, boo...

INX Media corruption case: SC rejects CBI's review plea against bail granted to P Chidamabaram

The Supreme Court has dismissed the plea filed by the CBI seeking review of its verdict granting bail to senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case. The apex court had on October 22 las...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020