No ‘prasad’ in temples, no touching of idols: UP issues ‘unlock’ guidelines  UP-UNLOCK-GUIDELINES Lucknow Jun 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday issued g'

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-06-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 22:43 IST
Devotees cannot make any offering of ‘prasad’ nor will be able to to touch statues, idols or holy books in places of worship as and when they visit them after their opening, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Saturday. In an elaborate guideline, issued on Saturday on relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown curbs, the government said the distribution of prasad or sprinkling of holy water too will not be allowed inside religious places after their opening on June 8.

The visitors to religious places will have to use their own mats for sitting there and their managing authorities will have to ensure social distancing in shrines, said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi on Saturday while releasing an elaborate guidelines on reopening of religious places, offices, malls, hotels etc outside containment zones. As per the norms, framed in accordance with the Centre’s standard operating procedure, the state government also advised people over 65 years of age, children younger than 10 years, pregnant women and people with various ailments to avoid venturing out in open even after June 8.

Visitors of religious places will have to leave their foot wears outside and separate arrangements have to be made for areas having shops in religious campuses, said Awasthi. The offices and other places having air-conditioners, will have to ensure temperature settings in the range of 24-30 degrees Celsius while relative humidity has to be maintained in the range of 40 to 70 per cent, with continued intake of fresh air, he said.

Similar guidelines have been issued for hotels which have been asked to keep a track of the travel and medical history of guests, he said, adding food courts and restaurants should allow customers only up to 50 per cent of their seating capacities and e-payments have to be encouraged for monetary transactions, he said. For offices, it has been advised that people suffering from ailments like asthma, cancer, kidney disease should not be deployed in field works and asked instead to work from home, Awasthi said, adding offices reporting one or two positive cases, should be sanitized . It has to be ensured also that the CCTV cameras installed in shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and other such places are in working condition, he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be informing respective district magistrates and others through video conference about the guidelines and the need to adhere to them strictly, said Awasthi. The additional chief secretary also said people will have to continue adhering to various anti-COVID precautions, like social distancing, mandatory use of face masks, use of sanitisers etc strictly.

