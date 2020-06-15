Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railways resume suburban train services for essential staff

"The total number of cases in the city is now at 58135, including 28,959 active cases, 26,986 discharged and 2,190 deaths," a BMC official said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said 1,395 COVID-19 cases and 79 deaths were reported from Mumbai on Sunday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-06-2020 09:59 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 09:21 IST
Railways resume suburban train services for essential staff
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Railways on Monday resumed suburban train services in Mumbai for ferrying essential staff. The Central Railway and Western Railway decided to run "selective suburban services" over mainline and harbor line only for essential staff as defined by the state government, a senior official said.

The first such train left from Virar for Churchgate in the morning, the official said. "It has been decided to run selected suburban services over mainline and harbor lines w.e.f.15th June 2020 with defined protocol & SOP, ONLY for movement," the CR and WR tweeted.

"ESSENTIAL STAFF AS IDENTIFIED by the STATE GOVERNMENT who are traveling by selected suburban trains are requested to travel with VALID TICKETS to avoid inconvenience," they tweeted. Against a seating capacity to accommodate about 1,200 persons, only about 700 are to be allowed per train.

The partial resumption of suburban train services is expected to benefit around 1.25 lakh employees of essential services of the state government. Entry will be given at stations through ID cards of the employees, the official said.

The Western Railway will run 73 pairs of suburban services including 8 pairs between Virar and Dahanu Road. The Western Railway and Central Railway have decided to run the trains from 5.30 am to 11.30 pm with an interval of around 15 minutes.

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 3,390 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 1,07,958, while 3,950 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 so far. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said 1,395 COVID-19 cases and 79 deaths were reported from Mumbai on Sunday. "The total number of cases in the city is now at 58135, including 28,959 active cases, 26,986 discharged and 2,190 deaths," a BMC official said.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

Beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi to increase by 5000: CM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

China shares flat; start-up index hits near 4-mth high on recent market reforms

Chinas major indexes pared early losses and were little changed on Monday, as a rally in the start-up board on the latest capital market reforms kept concerns over a second wave of coronavirus cases in Beijing in check. At the midday break,...

Post mortem of Sushant Singh Rajput's body conducted at Mumbai hospital

The post mortem of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been conducted at Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital and further details of the autopsy report are awaited, as per a recent update. Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide at h...

Brazil coronavirus count tops 867,000, death toll at 43,000

Brazils coronavirus cases on Sunday surpassed 867,000, and the death toll stands at 43,000, according to the countrys health ministry. On Saturday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil stood at 850,514 while the total deat...

Philippine court finds news site chief Maria Ressa guilty of libel

The head of a Philippine news website known for its tough scrutiny of President Rodrigo Duterte faces up to six years in jail after being found guilty of libel by a Manila court, in what is being seen as a blow to media freedom in the count...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020