Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fake News: Image of red trench club from shopping portal used to spread fake news on India-China Galwan clash

The picture of a red trench club, wrapped with barbed wire and picked from an e-commerce website, has been used to spread fake news through social media that such tools were used in the Galwan valley violent face-off between India and China on June 15.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 21:41 IST
Fake News: Image of red trench club from shopping portal used to spread fake news on India-China Galwan clash
Image of a red trench club, wrapped with barbed wire from an e-commerce site used to propagate fake news on the Galwan Valley clash. Image Credit: ANI

The picture of a red trench club, wrapped with barbed wire and picked from an e-commerce website, has been used to spread fake news through social media that such tools were used in the Galwan valley violent face-off between India and China on June 15. The image that has been used in some WhatsApp messages belongs to an online shopping portal. The image was circulated on social media platforms to show that the Chinese troops used this tool against the Indian Army personnel.

Officials said the image was picked from an online portal to portray that the tool was used. Twenty Indian soldiers, including a Colonel, lost their lives in the face-off. The Chinese had come with sticks studded with nails.

Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. The commanding officer of the Chinese unit is among those killed, sources had confirmed. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had on Wednesday conveyed a clear and tough message to his Chinese counterpart Foreign Minister Wang Yi that what happened in Galwan was a "pre-mediated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties." (ANI)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Toddler falls off 2nd floor in Gr Noida, gets hospitalized 50km away in Delhi due to referrals

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy got injured after falling from the second-floor of his house, following which his family was referred from one hospital to another in Gautam Buddh Nagar before getting him admitted in a government facility in D...

Ladakh standoff: Siliguri market in Bengal to drop 'Hong Kong' from its name as mark of protest

Amid anti-China protests across the country, the Hong Kong market near Siliguris Hill Cart road in West Bengal is set to get a new name, as shop owners decide to drop any reference to the dragon land. They have also decided to stop selling ...

Former White House aide Bolton says Trump not "fit" to be president

Former top White House aide John Bolton delivered a damning indictment of his former boss, saying Donald Trumps behavior in office and dealings with foreign leaders showed he was unfit to be president of the United States. I dont think hes ...

Fake News: Image of red trench club from shopping portal used to spread fake news on India-China Galwan clash

The picture of a red trench club, wrapped with barbed wire and picked from an e-commerce website, has been used to spread fake news through social media that such tools were used in the Galwan valley violent face-off between India and China...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020