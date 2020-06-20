4 college students drown in Bhavanisagar dam

Erode, June 20 (PTI): Four of five students ofa college in Coimbatore drowned in the Bhavanisagar Reservoirin Erode district on Saturday, police said

The five, all aged around 20, had come on two-wheelers to bathe in the reservoir, and four of them met witha watery grave, the police said

The lone survivor informed the Fire and RescueServices personnel who searched for the four but in vain,they said, adding that efforts were, however, on to recoverthe bodies.