4 college students drown in Bhavanisagar dam

4 college students drown in Bhavanisagar damPTI | Erode | Updated: 20-06-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 17:28 IST
Erode, June 20 (PTI): Four of five students ofa college in Coimbatore drowned in the Bhavanisagar Reservoirin Erode district on Saturday, police said
The five, all aged around 20, had come on two-wheelers to bathe in the reservoir, and four of them met witha watery grave, the police said
The lone survivor informed the Fire and RescueServices personnel who searched for the four but in vain,they said, adding that efforts were, however, on to recoverthe bodies.
