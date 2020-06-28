Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coming soon, an e-marketplace only for tribal sellers

"The staff at our 15 regional offices across the country and state government officials working with TRIFED will train these tribals and help them get registered,” he said. The objective is to bring around 5 lakh, tribal artisans, online, thus connecting them to a larger national and international market, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 19:31 IST
Coming soon, an e-marketplace only for tribal sellers
Representative image Image Credit: pexels.com

Tribal artisans will soon be able to sell their products at the click of a mouse with the government gearing up to launch a specialized e-marketplace for them this Independence Day. "We will launch the website – Tribes India e-Mart – on Independence Day on August 15. It will be similar to selling your products on e-commerce giants Amazon or Flipkart. The difference is just that it will be only for tribals," Managing Director of TRIFED Praveer Krishna said.

A trial run of the e-marketplace will continue from July 30 to August 14. The government had set up Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India in 1987 with an aim to provide fair price for products of tribals across the country. The agency functions under the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry.

Krishna said tribal artisans will be trained and asked to register themselves as sellers on the website. "The staff at our 15 regional offices across the country and state government officials working with TRIFED will train these tribals and help them get registered," he said.

The objective is to bring around 5 lakh, tribal artisans, online, thus connecting them to a larger national and international market, he said. Around 5 lakh tribal items across 20,000 categories, including textiles, paintings, home decor items, jewelry, and metal crafts, will be available on the website.

The products of tribal sellers will undergo a strict quality check and a committee will fix prices for each item. There will be local collection centres from where the products will be supplied across the country.

For every Rs 100, Rs 70 will go to the tribals sellers, Krishna said. "We will start with around 5,000 tribal artisans on July 30. The target is to connect 5 lakh, tribal artisans, to the platform and give them access to a larger market," he said.

"This is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) India. Our motto is 'go vocal for local, go tribal'," he said. The worth of a shirt they (tribals) sell in local markets for Rs 200 is Rs 1,000 in Delhi, Krishna said, explaining the economics behind the idea.

Best quality organic products will be delivered to buyers, who will have the option to return the item within 15 days if they are not satisfied with it, he said. On Saturday, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda launched tribal products on Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

This will help government departments and officers purchase tribal products directly from the website without going through a lengthy process of floating a tender and receiving bids, Krishna explained. With more and more people going online to meet their various needs – be it for business operations, shopping, and communication, an important strategic push has been to adopt an all-encompassing digitization drive to map and link its village-based tribal producers, Munda said.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Plea in HC for uniform procedure for arrests by police

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Centre, the AAP government and police to develop a uniform standard procedure for arrests. The petition by financial economist Abhijit Mishra also seeks directions to t...

Lightning kills minor girl in J-K's Poonch

A 10-year-old girl was killed and three persons were injured when they were struck by lightning in a remote area in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.The lightning hit a mud-house in Manai village in Behram Gala ar...

U'khand records 32 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more death

Uttarakhand recorded 32 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the states tally to 2,823, while one more fatality pushed the death toll due to the disease to 38, according to a health department bulletin. The death was reported from Nainita...

Black Republican senator offended by Trump retweeting video with white power message

U.S. Senator Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, said on Sunday that President Donald Trumps retweet of a video containing a white power message was offensive and should be removed from Twitter.Theres no question that he sho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020