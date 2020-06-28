New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm. DEL40 NCR-GURGAON-LD MALLS Shopping malls in Gurgaon to reopen from July 1, Faridabad to decide on Monday Gurgaon/Chandigarh: The Haryana government has allowed shopping malls in Gurgaon and Faridabad to reopen from July 1, more than two months after they were shut to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak. . DES13 HR-LOCUSTS Fully prepared to deal with any locust attack: Haryana govt Chandigarh: The Haryana government is fully prepared to deal with any locust attack, state Agriculture Minister J P Dalal said on Sunday, as he credited officials for a timely response to tackle an infestation of the short-horned grasshoppers in Rewari district. .

DEL35 UP-VIRUS-CASES UP records 11 more COVID-19 deaths; total cases rise to 22,147 with 606 fresh infections Lucknow: The death toll due to coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh reached 660 with 11 more fatalities, while the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 22,147 after 606 fresh infections were reported, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said on Sunday. . DEL31 UP-PRIYANKA-MBBS CLASSES UP govt decision to start classes for MBBS students can jeopardize their safety: Priyanka New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for its decision to start classes for MBBS students, saying it can jeopardise the safety of the students. .

DES18 UP-CONG-LALLU UP govt deceiving people with promise of jobs: Lallu Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Congress on Sunday accused the Yogi Adityanath government of deceiving people with a promise to provide 1.25 crore jobs and said its claims are "false" and not synonymous with the ground reality. . DES34 PB-VIRUS-CASES 5 more die of coronavirus in Punjab as 161 new cases take tally to 5,216 Chandigarh: Five more people succumbed to coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday as 161 fresh cases surfaced, taking the number of infections to 5,216 and death toll to 133 in the state, a medical bulletin said. .

DES15 PB-EXAMS-COLLEGES Final semester exams postponed in Punjab universities till July 15 Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced postponement of final semester exams in all the universities and colleges of the state till July 15. . DES5 RJ-VIRUS-CASES 175 fresh cases, five more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan Jaipur: The coronavirus toll in Rajasthan rose to 396 on Sunday with five more fatalities, while 175 fresh cases took the number of infections to 17,119, according to an official report here. .

DES31 RJ-GEHLOT-CHINA Withdraw statement on Galwan Valley: Gehlot to PM Modi Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw his statement at an all-party meeting, claiming that he had given a certificate to China that it did not intrude into Indian territory or capture any post. . DEL42 HP-TIBET-CHINA-RIGHTS BREACHES CTA govt-in-exile seeks spl UNHRC session to examine Tibetans’ right breaches by China Dharamshala: Accusing China of committing “cultural genocide” in Tibet, the Central Tibetan Administration on Sunday urged the UNHRC to hold a special session on “human right violations” by China in Tibet and other regions under it. .

DES21 HP-VIRUS-CASES 2 army, BSF jawans among 8 new COVID-19 cases in Himachal; tally reaches 903 Shimla: Eight more people, including an army and a BSF jawan, tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, taking the tally in the state to 903. . DES27 UKD-VIRUS-CASES U'khand records 32 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more death Dehradun: Uttarakhand recorded 32 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the state's tally to 2,823, while one more fatality pushed the death toll due to the disease to 38, according to a health department bulletin. .

DES4 UKD-GARDEN India's first lichen garden comes up in Uttarakhand's Munsiyari Dehradun: The country's first lichen garden has been developed in Munsiyari, a picturesque hill station in Uttarakhand's Kumaun region, by the research wing of the state's forest department. . DES30 JK-VIRUS-CASES With 127 fresh COVID-19 cases, J-K's tally crosses 7,000-mark Srinagar: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir crossed the 7,000-mark on Sunday as 127 more people tested positive for the disease, officials said. .

IN THE PIPELINE Ayodhya: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Ram Lalla shrine.. .