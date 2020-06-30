Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel’s illegal annexation plans for Palestine, ‘disastrous’ for wider Middle East – Bachelet

According to news reports, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set 1 July as the potential date to unilaterally annexe parts of the occupied West Bank – as Palestinians warn of a return to resistance, even violence. 

UN News | Updated: 30-06-2020 07:37 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 07:37 IST
Israel’s illegal annexation plans for Palestine, ‘disastrous’ for wider Middle East – Bachelet
The UN rights chief cited the Secretary-General’s call for Israel to abandon its annexation plans, saying that she backs that appeal “one hundred per cent.” Image Credit: Flickr

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights warned Israel on Monday not to proceed along the "dangerous path" of annexing a swathe of occupied Palestinian territory, urging the Government to listen to its own former senior officials along with the "multitude of voices around the world".

"Annexation is illegal. Period. Any annexation. Whether it is 30 per cent of the West Bank or five per cent", Michelle Bachelet stated, adding that it would have "a disastrous impact on human rights" throughout the Middle East.

She warned that if Israel goes ahead, the "shockwaves will last for decades."

While acknowledging that the "precise consequences of annexation cannot be predicted", she upheld that they are likely to be disastrous for Palestinians, Israel itself and for the wider region.

According to news reports, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set 1 July as the potential date to unilaterally annexe parts of the occupied West Bank – as Palestinians warn of a return to resistance, even violence.

The UN rights chief cited the Secretary-General's call for Israel to abandon its annexation plans, saying that she backs that appeal "one hundred per cent."

More hardship

Noting other attempts to annex parts of the territory, Ms Bachelet maintained that this latest move would not only seriously damage peace efforts but may also "entrench, perpetuate and further heighten serious human rights violations, that have characterized the conflict for decades."

As population centres become enclaves, in addition to restricting movement, significant tracts of private land could be illegally expropriated or become inaccessible for Palestinians to cultivate the land they legally own.

Moreover, Palestinians living within the annexed zone would experience greater difficulty accessing essential services like education and health, and humanitarian access may also be hindered.

Palestinians would come under even heavier pressure to move out of the annexed zone, and entire communities that are currently not recognized under Israel's planning regime would be at high risk of forcible transfer, according to the UN human rights office (OHCHR).

And Palestinians outside the annexed zone risk seeing their access to natural resources cut off, their opportunity for natural growth removed and even their ability to leave and return to their own country, severely restricted.

Meanwhile, settlements, which are already a clear violation of international law, will almost certainly expand, increasing the existing friction between the two communities, OHCHR pointed out.

'Combustible mix'

Calling the situation "a highly combustible mix", Ms Bachelet expressed deep concern that even the most minimalist form of annexation, would lead to increased violence and loss of life, "as walls are erected, security forces deployed, and the two populations brought into closer proximity."

"The existing two-tier system of law in the same territory will become embedded, with devastating impacts on the lives of Palestinians who have little or no access to legal remedy", she asserted.

The UN rights chief spelt out that under international humanitarian or human rights law, illegal annexation would not change Israel's obligations as the occupying power.

"Instead", she said, "it will grievously harm the prospect of a two-State solution, undercut the possibilities of a renewal of negotiations, and perpetuate the serious existing human rights and international humanitarian law violations we witness today".

In closing, she maintained that "the shockwaves of annexation will last for decades, and will be extremely damaging to Israel, as well as to the Palestinians".

"However", concluded the High Commissioner, "there is still time to reverse this decision".

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Playing away at Genoa will be difficult: Maurizio Sarri

Ahead of the clash against Genoa, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri admitted that their opponents have always done well in home games and the upcoming match will be difficult for his side. Playing away at Genoa is difficult for everyone, in h...

Nets G Dinwiddie, C Jordan test positive for COVID-19

Brooklyn Nets standout guard Spencer Dinwiddie and backup center DeAndre Jordan were diagnosed with the coronavirus, they divulged Monday. Jordan announced his positive test on Twitter, adding that he wont play when the NBA season resumes J...

Heaviest penalty in new HK security law is life imprisonment -Global Times editor

The heaviest penalty that can be imposed in Chinas new national security law for Hong Kong is life imprisonment, the editor in chief of the Global Times newspaper said on Tuesday, citing people who have seen the draft of the law. Hu Xijin s...

Arthur Melo set to join Juventus from Barcelona

Barcelona on Monday announced that it has reached an agreement with Italian club Juventus for the transfer of Arthur Melo. The Italian club will pay 72 million euros, plus 10 million euros in variables, Barcelona said in a statement.The pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020