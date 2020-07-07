Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIA arrests Pulwama resident for February 2019 attack on CRPF convoy

The NIA has arrested a Pulwama resident for allegedly providing logistical support to terrorists involved in planning the attack on a CRPF convoy that left 40 jawans dead in the south Kashmir district in February last year, officials said on Tuesday.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-07-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 17:11 IST
NIA arrests Pulwama resident for February 2019 attack on CRPF convoy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The NIA has arrested a Pulwama resident for allegedly providing logistical support to terrorists involved in planning the attack on a CRPF convoy that left 40 jawans dead in the south Kashmir district in February last year, officials said on Tuesday. Bilal Ahmed Kuchey, a resident of Kakpora of Pulwama district, is the seventh person to be arrested in connection with the attack.

The sawmill owner was on Monday produced before a designated court in Jammu which sent him to National Investigation Agency custody for 10 days, the officials said. They said he had allowed the terrorists to use his house as a hideout and also provided them with high-end mobile phones used for communication with Pakistan-based handlers of the Jaish-e-Mohammed. The same mobile was used by Adil Ahmed Dar, the suicide bomber, for recording his video, they said. On February 14 last year, the suicide bomber blew himself up next to a CRPF bus, which was part of a 78-vehicle convoy carrying over 2,500 personnel on their way from Jammu to Srinagar. Forty CRPF personnel were killed. PTI SKL MIN MIN

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

History-sheeter held after gunfight in Greater Noida

A history-sheeter was held after he got injured in a gunfight with police in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida, officials said on Tuesday. The accused, allegedly involved in at least half a dozen criminal cases, was on his motorcycle when he was...

Demolition work of historic secretariat building in Telangana begins

The Chandrashekhar Rao-led dispensation in Telangana on Tuesday began razing of the old secretariat building complex here, which has stood the test of time and witnessed the rise and fall of several governments. The move comes days after t...

Russian court fines coronavirus-denying rebel monk

A Russian court on Tuesday fined a coronavirus-denying monk who has challenged Kremlin lockdown orders for spreading false information about the pandemic. The court in the Ural Mountains region ordered Father Sergiy to pay 90,000 rubles USD...

Syrian, Russian airstrikes in Idlib amount to war crimes, as do jihadist attacks - UN

Syrian and Russian planes have carried out deadly aerial strikes amounting to war crimes on schools, hospitals and markets in Idlib province, U.N. investigators said on Tuesday in a report that also condemned attacks by jihadist fighters.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020