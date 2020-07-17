U'khand considering weekend lockdown in view of spike in COVID cases

The Uttarakhand government is considering the option of sealing the state's borders with neighbouring states and imposing complete lockdown in the state on weekends in view of the surging cases of COVID-19, an official spokesman said here on Friday

The chief minister has asked Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh and Health Secretary Amit Negi to seriously consider taking all steps to contain the spread of the virus including sealing the state's borders with neighbouring states and imposing a complete lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays if necessary, the spokesman here said. However, Rawat has asked the officials to be lenient with people coming to Uttarakhand for important work or those who have bookings in hotels. Movement of such people can be allowed with certain conditions, he said. There has been a spike in COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand over the past one week. As many as 120 cases were reported on July 12, 71 on July 13, 78 on July 14, 104 on July 15 and 199 on July 16.