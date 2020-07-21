These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DEL52 RJ-HC-PILOT-4THLD HEARING Rajasthan HC to pass order on Pilot camp's writ plea on Friday, requests Speaker to defer action Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday requested the Legislative Assembly Speaker to defer action on disqualification notices till Friday as it will pass appropriate orders on the writ petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident legislators on that day, the speaker's counsel said. .

DEL66 RJ-ASSEMBLY-SPEAKER Rajasthan Speaker reaches Assembly to meet counsels in disqualification notices case Jaipur: Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi reached the state Assembly here Tuesday evening to meet the counsels who appeared in the high court for arguments on writ petitions filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs against disqualification notices issued by him. DEL63 RJ-GEHLOT Those betraying party won't be able to face public: Gehlot Jaipur: Lashing out again at dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Tuesday said those betraying the party will not be able to face the public. . DEL50 CBI-LD SHO-OSD Police officer's 'suicide' in Rajasthan's Churu: CBI quizzes Cong MLA, CM Gehlot's OSD New Delhi: The CBI on Tuesday questioned Congress MLA Krishna Poonia and Deva Ram Saini, the OSD to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in connection with the alleged suicide by a police officer in Churu district on May 23, officials said. .

DEL84 UP-4THLD TANDON MP Governor Lalji Tandon dies at 85 Lucknow: BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon died at a hospital here early Tuesday. He was 85. . DEL75 UP-AYODHYA-2NDLD TEMPLE Ayodhya temple: Advani, other Ram Mandir agitation leaders to be invited to 'bhumi pujan' Ayodhya: Former deputy prime minister L K Advani and other frontline leaders of the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation will be invited to the "bhumi pujan" for the construction of the Ayodhya temple, a Ram Mandir trust member said on Tuesday. .

DEL73 UP-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,229 in UP; infection tally stands at 53,288 Lucknow: The coronavirus death toll rose to 1,229 in Uttar Pradesh after the state reported 37 fatalities, a statement issued by the state government said on Tuesday. . DES14 NCR-JOURNALIST-ATTACK Journalist shot at in UP's Ghaziabad; 9 held Ghaziabad (UP): A Ghaziabad-based journalist was hospitalised after he was shot at by some assailants near his home and nine people have been arrested so far in connection with the case, police said on Tuesday. .

DEL32 PRIYANKA-UP-JOURNALIST Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt over attack on journalist in Ghaziabad New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the law-and-order situation in the state after a journalist was reportedly shot at in Ghaziabad. . DES20 UP-MANGAL PANDEY-MINISTER Will observe Mangal Pandey's birth anniversary on Jan 30 from next year: UP minister Ballia (UP): Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla on Tuesday said the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Mangal Pandey will be observed on January 30 from next year while pitching for a correction in the date on popular website Wikipedia. .

DES35 HR-VIRUS-CASES 9 more COVID-19 deaths in Haryana, 604 fresh cases Chandigarh, Jul 21 (PTI) Nine more people died due to COVID-19 in Haryana on Tuesday, taking the state's toll to 364, while 604 fresh infections pushed its case count to 27,462, according to a state health department bulletin. . DES37 PB-VIRUS-COUNT 30 cops, 16 BSF personnel among over 380 fresh COVID cases in Punjab Chandigarh: As many as 381 more people, including 30 policemen and 16 BSF personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Punjab on Tuesday, taking the state's tally to 10,889, while the toll mounted to 263 with two fresh deaths. .

LGD9 UKD-HC-TEMPLES Uttarakhand High Court dismisses petitions challenging law on management of temples Dehradun: The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday dismissed two writ petitions, including one filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, challenging the constitutional validity of a 2019 law which handed over the management of 51 temples in the state to a board constituted by the state government. . DES38 UKD-VIRUS-CASES 210 fresh COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, tally nears 5K Dehradun: Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,849 on Tuesday with 210 more people testing positive, according to a state health department bulletin. .

DES2 HP-VIRUS-CASES Another COVID-19 patient dies in Himachal Pradesh; toll rises to 11 Shimla: The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh increased to 11 after a 75-year-old patient died in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.. .