Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Security forces posted in Nagaland to return from leave in staggered manner till Sept

"During the meeting, Assam Rifles authorities assured the state government to manage the COVID-19 situation by planning the return of the jawans from leave in a staggered manner till September," Lt. Col L Vincent Patton, PRO of the Inspector General of the Assam Rifles (North), told PTI. Though no notification was issued in this regard, it is a "goodwill commitment" of the Assam Rifles to streamline the leave and return of the personnel while disallowing mass return to avoid piling of cases, he said.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 07-08-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 17:06 IST
COVID-19: Security forces posted in Nagaland to return from leave in staggered manner till Sept

In the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases among jawans posted in Nagaland, authorities of various paramilitary and armed forces have assured the state government they will reschedule the return of their personnel from leave in a staggered manner till September, a senior official said on Friday. Of the 2,580 COVID-19 cases reported in Nagaland till Thursday, 1,117 are personnel of the Army, BSF, CRPF and Assam Rifles.

"We are not imposing any restriction, but they (authorities of the security forces) themselves have decided at their level to reschedule the return of their personnel," Principal Secretary (Home) Abhijit Sinha told PTI. "It has to be done in a calibrated manner. No order has been issued in this regard but the matter was discussed during a meeting of Home Department officials with authorities of the security forces on Thursday," Sinha added.

As so many jawans posted in Nagaland have tested positive for COVID-19, they want to manage the situation in such a way that their personnel return from leave only when there is space for quarantining them, he said. "During the meeting, Assam Rifles authorities assured the state government to manage the COVID-19 situation by planning the return of the jawans from leave in a staggered manner till September," Lt. Col L Vincent Patton, PRO of the Inspector General of the Assam Rifles (North), told PTI.

Though no notification was issued in this regard, it is a "goodwill commitment" of the Assam Rifles to streamline the leave and return of the personnel while disallowing mass return to avoid piling of cases, he said. "It is not about restricting anyone's return, but about managing their return in a staggered manner and discouraging mass return," Lt. Col Patton said.

Lt. Col Sumit Kumar Sharma, PRO (Defence), Kohima, said Army and paramilitary forces are managing their own quarantine centres while tests are being conducted at state- owned laboratories. "However, with constraints of space to accommodate more returnees, it has been decided to call back the personnel on leave in a staggered manner only after those already in quarantine complete the requisite period," he said.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgaria: Police remove tent camps, protesters vow to stay

Bulgarian police on Friday removed dozens of tent camps that had blocked key city intersections across the country as part of anti-government protests. Police said they cleared away tents in the capital of Sofia during the early morning hou...

1,192 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi

A total of 1,192 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths were reported on Friday in Delhi on Friday. The total count of cases in the national capital has risen to 1,42,723.According to the Health Department, a total of 1,108 recoveries have been r...

UK coronavirus reproduction rate rises to 0.8-1

The reproduction number of the coronavirus among people in the United Kingdom has risen to 0.8-1, Britains health ministry said on Friday. Last week, the R rate stood at 0.8-0.9, itself up from 0.7-0.9 the previous week.We are starting to s...

Soccer-League One and League Two clubs approve salary caps

League One and League Two clubs, representing the third and fourth tiers of English football, have voted in favour of introducing salary caps for their squads, the English Football League EFL said in a statement on Friday. League One clubs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020