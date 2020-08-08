Chhattisgarh leading state to recognise community and individual forest rights

After distributing over a 4.8 lakh community forest rights certificate, Chhattisgarh became the leading state in the country in terms of community and individual forest rights papers distribution. Chhattisgarh has distributed 4,84,975 individual and community forest rights papers. While 2,56,997 forest rights papers have been distributed in both categories in the neighboring state of Madhya Pradesh, 1,72,116 in Maharashtra, 4,43,000 in Odisha, stated the Department of Public relations Chhattisgarh in a press release.

With 32 percent of tribal population in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "The overall development of the tribal community is the highest priority of the state government." "The dream of building Nava-Chhattisgarh cannot be realized without ensuring access to all kinds of rights to the tribals. The tribals have the first right over the forests on which their lives and livelihoods depend," Baghel said.

The Chief Minister congratulated the officials of Tribal Development Scheduled Caste Development Department, Forest and Revenue Department for this achievement. "A year-and-a-half ago, during the swearing-in of the new government in the state, it was announced that we will ensure access to justice to every tribal-family who has traditionally suffered injustice and neglect. Chhattisgarh is far ahead of other states in the area of forest land, which has been recognized through forest rights papers," the Chief Minister added.

The individual and community forest rights were given on over 50,16,085 acres of forest land and 4,41,429 individual forest rights recognition cards were distributed in Chhattisgarh, added the press release.