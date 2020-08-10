Left-leaning women's body demands judicial inquiry into alleged police action against students on Feb 10 DL-NFIW-JAMIA   Left-leaning women's body demand judicial inquiry into alleged police act'

A group of Left-leaning women activists on Monday demanded a judicial inquiry into the February 10 incidents outside the Jamia University, alleging police brutality against students and local residents. No reaction was immediately available from the Delhi Police on the allegations levelled by the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW).

The organisation claimed that its 'fact-finding' team had spoken to the victims of the violence that occurred when students and local residents gathered outside the university's gate number 7 to take out a march to Parliament House against the amended citizenship law and National Register of Citizens. The NFIW team alleged that the police attacked the protesters without a warning.

“Those who suffered grievous injuries include around 35 men and 17 women. One of the students told the NFIW team that his spleen had ruptured,” the activists alleged. The NFIW demanded that the Union Home Ministry “give a white paper” on the events of February 10 and a judicial inquiry be ordered into the incident.

“A team of doctors should investigate the nature of injuries of the survivors,” it said..