Left Menu
Development News Edition

Left-leaning women's body demands judicial inquiry into alleged police action against students on Feb 10 DL-NFIW-JAMIA   Left-leaning women's body demand judicial inquiry into alleged police act'

A group of Left-leaning women activists on Monday demanded a judicial inquiry into the February 10 incidents outside the Jamia University, alleging police brutality against students and local residents.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 20:29 IST
Left-leaning women's body demands judicial inquiry into alleged police action against students on Feb 10 DL-NFIW-JAMIA   Left-leaning women's body demand judicial inquiry into alleged police act'

A group of Left-leaning women activists on Monday demanded a judicial inquiry into the February 10 incidents outside the Jamia University, alleging police brutality against students and local residents. No reaction was immediately available from the Delhi Police on the allegations levelled by the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW).

The organisation claimed that its 'fact-finding' team had spoken to the victims of the violence that occurred when students and local residents gathered outside the university's gate number 7 to take out a march to Parliament House against the amended citizenship law and National Register of Citizens. The NFIW team alleged that the police attacked the protesters without a warning.

“Those who suffered grievous injuries include around 35 men and 17 women. One of the students told the NFIW team that his spleen had ruptured,” the activists alleged. The NFIW demanded that the Union Home Ministry “give a white paper” on the events of February 10 and a judicial inquiry be ordered into the incident.

“A team of doctors should investigate the nature of injuries of the survivors,” it said..

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar flood situation remains grim, 74.40 lakh people affected in 16 districts

The flood situation in Bihar remained grim on Monday with 20,000 more people affected by the calamity in 16 districts in the past 24 hours, a Disaster Management Department bulletin said. The total number of flood-affected people in the sta...

Madhuri Dixit Nene on 36 years in Bollywood: Thrilling roller-coaster ride

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene on Monday celebrated 36 years of her debut film, Abodh and the actor said she didnt imagine her journey would take her so far. Madhuri initially aspired to study microbiology, but discontinued her studies...

Delhi govt approves purchase of routers, NAS devices for virtual hearings at district courts

The Delhi government on Monday approved the purchase of routers and network attached storage devices at a total cost of over 3.70 crore to enable virtual hearings in district courts during the coronavirus pandemic, it said in a statement. T...

Army to probe JK encounter of 3 'terrorists' after families claim their 3 kin missing from same area

The army has initiated an inquiry into an encounter carried out by its troops in a South Kashmir village, in which three alleged militants were killed, after families in Jammu regions Rajouri lodged written complaints saying as many of thei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020