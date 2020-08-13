2,388 new COVID-19 cases found in Pune district; 70 more die
Pune district reported 2,388 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 1,17,516 on Thursday, a health official said. He said the death toll reached 2,689 with 70 more patients succumbing to the infection in the western Maharashtra district.
Also, 1,156 patients were discharged from hospitals, the official said. "Of the 2,388 cases, 1,091 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation limits (the city), where the count rose to 70,326.
"With 922 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's count now stands at 32,565," he said. The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 14,625, he said.
