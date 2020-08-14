Left Menu
Development News Edition

In this Indian village, children speak Japanese

Gadiwat village, located 25km from Aurangabad city, may not have access to good roads and other necessary infrastructure, but Internet connectivity has proven to be a boon for children studying at the local Zilla Parishad school. In September last year, the government-run school decided to launch a foreign language programme, under which students from Classes 4 to 8 were asked to choose a language they would like to learn.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 14-08-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 09:06 IST
In this Indian village, children speak Japanese
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A fascination for robotics and technology has pushed students of a Zilla Parishad-run school in a remote village of Maharashtra's Aurangabad district to learn Japanese. Gadiwat village, located 25km from Aurangabad city, may not have access to good roads and other necessary infrastructure, but Internet connectivity has proven to be a boon for children studying at the local Zilla Parishad school.

In September last year, the government-run school decided to launch a foreign language programme, under which students from Classes 4 to 8 were asked to choose a language they would like to learn. "Surprisingly, most of them said they were interested in robotics and technology and were keen to learn Japanese," Dadasaheb Navpute, a secondary teacher at the school, told PTI.

Despite having no proper course material and professional guidance for teaching Japanese, the school administration managed to gather information from videos and translation applications on the Internet, he said. However, the school has now roped in Sunil Jogdeo, an Aurangabad-based language expert, who has been conducting Japanese classes for free.

On learning about the initiative, Jogdeo approached the school with a plan to conduct hour-long evening classes virtually. "I have conducted 20 to 22 sessions since July.

Children are dedicated and eager to learn. It is amazing how much they have picked up in this short span," Jogdeo said. Since every student does not have access to a smartphone for the online classes, the school has come up with the concept of 'vishay mitra' (subject friend), under which children who attend the sessions can teach their classmates.

"Ever since the online classes with Jogdeo started in July, children have been speaking with each other in Japanese," school headmaster Padmakar Huljute said with delight. The success of the programme is evident when Vaishnavi Kolge, daughter of a farmer-couple, rattles off complete sentences in Japanese to introduce herself.

"We first learnt some basic words and now we are gradually learning how to communicate in complete sentences," the Class 8 student said. Meanwhile, education extension officer of Aurangabad Zilla Parishad Ramesh Thakur said there were more than 350 students at the school, of which 70 have been learning Japanese.

The initiative was an attempt to give international standard education to children, he said..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Parts of UP likely to receive rainfall today: IMD

Some areas of Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall on Friday, said India Meteorological Department IMD.Rainthundershowers and lightning very likely during next 3 hours at isolated places over Lucknow, Barabanki, Unnao, Sitapur, Hard...

Daniel Kaluuya to star in Netflix adaptation of 'The Upper World' sci-fi novel

British actor Daniel Kaluuya has been roped in to star in Netflixs feature adaptation of the upcoming science-fiction novel The Upper World. The Black Panther actor will also bankroll the film along with Screen Arcades Eric Newman and Bryan...

In this Indian village, children speak Japanese

A fascination for robotics and technology has pushed students of a Zilla Parishad-run school in a remote village of Maharashtras Aurangabad district to learn Japanese. Gadiwat village, located 25km from Aurangabad city, may not have access ...

Fortnite maker sues Apple, Google after removal of game from app stores

Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google on Thursday removed popular video game Fortnite from their app stores for violating the in-app payment guidelines, prompting developer Epic Games to file federal antitrust lawsuits challenging their rules....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020