Gujarat:Rain wreaks havoc in many areas; 9 dead, 1,900 shifted

About 1,900 people were shifted to safer places in Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Patan, and Mehsana districts, officials of the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said. Gujarat received more than 102 per cent of the annual average rainfall till Monday morning.

Nine persons died and 1,900 people were shifted to safer places in Gujarat on Monday as heavy rains lashed several parts of the state, especially the Saurashtra region, causing flooding in low-lying areas and disrupting normal life. Aji dam in Rajkot and Kadi dam in Mehsana were among other dams that received a large inflow of water, officials said, adding that many rivers are in spate in the state.

Many low-lying areas were marooned as gates of overflowing dams were opened. About 1,900 people were shifted to safer places in Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Patan, and Mehsana districts, officials of the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.

Gujarat received more than 102 per cent of the annual average rainfall till Monday morning. Of the nine deaths, two were caused due to collapse of houses in Junagadh and Tapi districts, while seven others drowned in separate incidents in Mehsana, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Tapi, Narmada and Morbi, officials said.

In Morbi district, a father and his son, going to attend a state competitive exam, were swept away in the strong current of water near Raisangpar village, officials said, adding that a search is on to trace them. Abdasa taluka in Kutch district and Gondal in Rajkot each received 179 mm rainfall in 12 hours from 6 am on Monday, the SEOC said.

Bhanvad in Devbhumi Dwarka district and Jam Jodhpur in Jamnagar district received 165 mm rainfall during the 12-hour period. Similarly, Lakhpat in Kutch received 129 mm rainfall, followed by Santalpur in Patan at 100 mm.

As on Monday morning, the state received 102.73 per cent of the annual average rainfall, with Kutch recording the highest rainfall of 188.04 per cent so far, as per the government data. The east-central zone recorded the lowest rainfall so far at 79 mm.

In 24 hours ending Monday morning, 251 talukas in 33 districts received rains, including seven talukas that received over 200 mm rainfall in Jamnagar, Mehsana, Morbi, and Patan districts, it said. The Met department said Gujarat is very likely to receive an "active wet spell" during August 24 and August 25.

It predicted heavy to very heavy rains in isolated places in Gujarat region on Tuesday and issued an advisory for fishermen in north and south Gujarat coasts till Tuesday..

